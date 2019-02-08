Jurgen Klopp Gives Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Update, Talks Joe Gomez Surgery

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp revealed ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Saturday that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to action by the time of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in April.

The English midfielder has been sidelined with a knee injury since Liverpool's semi-final first leg against Roma last April, and Klopp previously said it would be "a bonus" if he played at all in 2018-19.

Liverpool first need to get past Bayern Munich in the last 16 if they are even going to make the Champions League quarter-finals again.

But Klopp indicated Oxlade-Chamberlain may well return for the final months of the campaign:

The Champions League quarter-final ties are scheduled for April 9, 10, 16 and 17, and the semis for April 30, May 1, 7 and 8.

Even if Liverpool are out of Europe by then, the former Arsenal man's return will still be hugely welcome as the Reds should still be fighting for the Premier League title.

They are tied on points with Manchester City at the top of the table and have a game in hand.

Fatigue is likely to play a major role in deciding the destination of the title, and Liverpool already seem to be suffering more from their lack of squad depth.

If a fresh Oxlade-Chamberlain can return to action in April, he could have a big impact on their results.

Liverpool have been unfortunate with a number of injuries this season, especially in defence.

One of their key long-term absentees has been Joe Gomez, who last played against Burnley in early December.

He recently underwent surgery to address a lower leg fracture and Klopp confirmed the timescale for his potential return, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo: "Joe's surgery went pretty well. The timescale is always difficult but it's four to six weeks for a return to play. Hopefully that's the case. We work on that."