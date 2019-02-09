Ben McLemore, Raptors Reportedly Agree to 10-Day Contract After Kings Release

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore is reportedly planning to sign with the Toronto Raptors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, McLemore is looking to sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors once he officially clears waivers.

McLemore was waived in the wake of a busy trade deadline in Sacramento that left the team in need of a roster spot. That left the 2013 seventh overall pick as the odd man out just over six months after being re-acquired by the team.

The 25-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the Kings before moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2017-18 campaign. In his his first season back in California's capital, he was averaging just 3.9 points on 39.1 percent shooting in 8.3 minutes per game over 19 appearances.

Although his overall numbers may not have jumped off the page, he was averaging a career-high 41.5 percent from three-point range this season, albeit in a limited sample size (41 attempts).

McLemore is still just 25 years old, so he still has some time to further his development. He appears to be a depth piece for the Raptors, one who can provide some offense off the bench.

After trading Delon Wright to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Marc Gasol deal, the Raptors have a need for some depth behind Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet at point guard.

McLemore likely won't see much playing time, but he could find his way into the shooting guard rotation along with Danny Green, Norman Powell and Patrick McCaw.