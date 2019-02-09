Ben McLemore, Raptors Reportedly Agree to 10-Day Contract After Kings Release

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 26: Ben McLemore #23 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against the LA Clippers on December 26, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore is reportedly planning to sign with the Toronto Raptors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, McLemore is looking to sign a 10-day contract with the Raptors once he officially clears waivers.

McLemore was waived in the wake of a busy trade deadline in Sacramento that left the team in need of a roster spot. That left the 2013 seventh overall pick as the odd man out just over six months after being re-acquired by the team.

The 25-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the Kings before moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies for the 2017-18 campaign. In his his first season back in California's capital, he was averaging just 3.9 points on 39.1 percent shooting in 8.3 minutes per game over 19 appearances.

Although his overall numbers may not have jumped off the page, he was averaging a career-high 41.5 percent from three-point range this season, albeit in a limited sample size (41 attempts).

McLemore is still just 25 years old, so he still has some time to further his development. He appears to be a depth piece for the Raptors, one who can provide some offense off the bench.

After trading Delon Wright to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Marc Gasol deal, the Raptors have a need for some depth behind Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet at point guard.

McLemore likely won't see much playing time, but he could find his way into the shooting guard rotation along with Danny Green, Norman Powell and Patrick McCaw.

Related

    Teams Mocked AD, Rich Paul for Trade Fail 😳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Mocked AD, Rich Paul for Trade Fail 😳

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    NBA's Top Buyout Candidates

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Deadline Deals That Should've Happened ⏪

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Deadline Deals That Should've Happened ⏪

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Didn't Play 4th Qtr vs. T-Wolves Due to Minutes Restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Didn't Play 4th Qtr vs. T-Wolves Due to Minutes Restriction

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report