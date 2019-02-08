Tottenham 'Can Never Be Written Off,' Says Harry Winks

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Winks believes Tottenham Hotspur's late winners in their past three Premier League games proves they "can never be written off."

The title race in 2018-19 has largely been billed as a two-horse race between Liverpool and Manchester City.

But Spurs are only five points off the top of the table, not least because of their three recent wins on the bounce:

All three were claimed at the death. Winks scored in stoppage time in the 2-1 win against Fulham in January before Fernando Llorente's 87th-minute goal saw Spurs take all three points against Watford on Jan. 30.

On Saturday, Heung-Min Son scored seven minutes from time to earn the north London side a 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

Winks told Sky Sports ahead of Spurs' clash with Leicester City on Sunday that their recent late wins are proof they can challenge for the title:

"We can never be written off, that's the most important thing. We've scored a lot of late goals and it shows how much we persevere in a match and that the manager's instilled a never-say-die attitude in the lads, and we know the game doesn't finish until the final whistle.

"[...] We're more than capable of challenging. We've had some great results against big sides this year, but it's a long way. There's a lot of matches to go this season, and the table's fluctuating all the time.

"One minute we're top, then we're third battling for fourth. If we keep winning our matches there's no reason why we can't, but all we can really do is focus on the next game ahead of us and winning all our matches. We'll see where that gets us."

The English midfielder added that Spurs are happy to fly under the radar while Liverpool and City are billed as the title contenders.

Without their three recent victories, Tottenham could have been dragged into the battle for the top four with Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side could well make gains on the top of the table during the next round of matches.

Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday at Anfield after back-to-back draws against Leicester and West Ham United, while City host Chelsea.

Spurs need to be wary of the Foxes, though. The 2015-16 Premier League champions have a fantastic record against the top six this season.

As well as taking a point recently at Anfield, they also beat Chelsea and City in December.