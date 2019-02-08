Fire Kills 10 at Flamengo Training Ground in Rio de Janeiro

VI-Images/Getty Images

A fire at Flamengo's training complex in Rio de Janeiro has killed 10 people.

According to Adam Forrest of The Independent, firefighters have confirmed at least three people have also been injured after the the blaze broke out early on Friday morning at the Urubu's Nest training centre. It was extinguished after burning for over two hours.

Per BBC News, the victims have yet to be identified, but the a dormitory used by youth players aged between 14 and 17 was engulfed by the flames while the players were asleep.

Brazilian news outlet G1 provided an image showing the effects of the fire:

The cause is not yet known.

Flamengo, five-time champions of Brazil, finished runners-up in the Brasileiro last season.

The 2019 league campaign does not get under way until April, but Flamengo are scheduled to face Fluminense on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Taca Guanabara.