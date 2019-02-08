Fire Kills 10 at Flamengo Training Ground in Rio de Janeiro

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

flag of CR Flamengo during the Florida Cup 2019 match between Ajax Amsterdam v Clube de Regatas do Flamengo at Orlando City Stadium on January 10, 2019 in Orlando, United States(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
VI-Images/Getty Images

A fire at Flamengo's training complex in Rio de Janeiro has killed 10 people.

According to Adam Forrest of The Independent, firefighters have confirmed at least three people have also been injured after the the blaze broke out early on Friday morning at the Urubu's Nest training centre. It was extinguished after burning for over two hours.

Per BBC News, the victims have yet to be identified, but the a dormitory used by youth players aged between 14 and 17 was engulfed by the flames while the players were asleep.

Brazilian news outlet G1 provided an image showing the effects of the fire:

The cause is not yet known.

Flamengo, five-time champions of Brazil, finished runners-up in the Brasileiro last season.

The 2019 league campaign does not get under way until April, but Flamengo are scheduled to face Fluminense on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Taca Guanabara.

Related

    10 Dead and Several Injured as Fire Hits Flamengo's Training Centre in Rio de Janeiro

    Flamengo logo
    Flamengo

    10 Dead and Several Injured as Fire Hits Flamengo's Training Centre in Rio de Janeiro

    Sean Drury
    via 90min.com

    Fire at Flamengo football training centre kills 10 people

    Flamengo logo
    Flamengo

    Fire at Flamengo football training centre kills 10 people

    the Guardian
    via the Guardian

    BREAKING Flamengo fire: 10 people confirmed dead at Brazilian club's training ground

    Flamengo logo
    Flamengo

    BREAKING Flamengo fire: 10 people confirmed dead at Brazilian club's training ground

    via mirror

    Ten people killed after fire at Flamengo training ground

    Flamengo logo
    Flamengo

    Ten people killed after fire at Flamengo training ground

    Onefootball English
    via Onefootball English