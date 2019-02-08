Frenkie de Jong 'Not Sure' on Nike's Barcelona Shirt Request

VI-Images/Getty Images

Frenkie de Jong is already discovering the complications that come with a major transfer, revealing he's "not sure" if he supports Nike's plans for his shirt name when he joins Barcelona in the summer.

Ajax superstar De Jong, 21, will move to the Camp Nou in June for £65 million, and he spoke to Het Kontakt (h/t Mirror's Mark Jones) about the impending move and his disagreement with Barca's kit manufacturer:

"In July I sign my official contract in Barcelona and I am also being presented to the fans and the press.

"Playing with 21 (as a squad number) would be nice, because that is kind of my number.

"The selection for the new season is not yet known so I'll have to wait and see.

"There is an idea to play with 'Frenkie' on the back of the shirt. Nike prefers that from the point of view of merchandising. I'm not sure if I want to."

De Jong wears the No. 21 jersey at Ajax and would like to keep it; La Masia product Carles Alena holds the No. 21 in Catalonia and has begun to break into the first team this season.

Fan account Dutch Football referred to other Dutchmen—Jordi Cruyff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst—who took to using their forename on their shirts in the past:

De Jong also talked more generally about his upcoming move to Catalonia and left the door open to retiring at the Camp Nou one day:

"Initially the interest went through my agent, who talked to the clubs, but when it became more serious, I came in.

"Paris Saint-Germain was a good option, but Barcelona has always been a dream, and I'm happy with my five-year contract.

"If I succeed, then the chances are that I will never leave, just like Messi."

The Netherlands anchor has signed a contract that will run until June 2024, and Nike seemingly wants to capitalise by distinguishing its star from others bearing the name "De Jong." PSV striker Luuk and six-times capped Netherlands international Siem—on loan at Sydney FC from Ajax—each have the same surname.

If all goes to plan, Nike will hope De Jong brings great success to his next club for a decade or more, and by extension his name will bring more attention to their brand.

Negotiations appeared to advance quickly once the clubs were engaged this past winter. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu explained to BBC 5 Live Sport how adamant his club were about landing their target:

De Jong has established a name for himself early on in his career, but the move to Barcelona could soon see him go by another moniker following his move to Catalonia.