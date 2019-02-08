NBA All-Star Game 2019: Full Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Rosters, Predictions

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 17, and we now know what the two teams will look like.

Western Conference captain LeBron James and Eastern Conference captain Giannis Antetokounmpo made their picks Thursday in the second NBA All-Star draft.

This year, the draft was televised, and the action didn't disappoint. There was even a trade, as Team Giannis sent Ben Simmons to Team LeBron in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

2019 NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com

Rosters

Western Conference Starters



LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors

James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

Western Conference Reserves

Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Hornets

Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers

LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

Dwyane Wade, G, Miami Heat

Eastern Conference Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte Hornets

Eastern Conference Reserves

Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Blake Griffin, F, Detroit Pistons

Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

D'Angelo Russell, G, Brooklyn Nets

Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic

Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors

Dirk Nowitzki, F, Dallas Mavericks

Predictions

James and Davis Make a Splash



Anthony Davis has made it clear that he doesn't intend to spend the rest of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. He's openly requested a trade, and the Los Angeles Lakers haven't hidden their desire to acquire him.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, though, the Pelicans didn't seriously consider L.A.'s trade offers:

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Lakers will have to wait until the offseason to pursue Davis again. However, James and Davis will have a chance to give fans a preview of what could be.

Expect James and Davis to share the floor for an extended period during the All-Star Game. Not only will the two be able to give fans a preview of the potential pairing, but James will also be able to give Davis another taste of what being teammates might be like (they did play together for Team USA in 2012).

This may have been James' plan when he selected Davis.

James and Wade Will Finish Game Together

James and Davis will play together early. Expect James and Dwyane Wade to play together late—even though starters don't typically finish the game.

Wade and James have a special bond, and with Wade planning to retire after the season, this will the last opportunity for him and James to finish out a game together. It's an opportunity Wade was adamant that James make happen.

"He'd better pick me," Wade said before the draft, as AP basketball writer Tim Reynolds shared. "I'm not even going to play. He'd better pick me."

James did indeed pick Wade, and the two will likely share one last special moment on the court.

Experience Wins Out

Team James and Team Giannis are pretty evenly matched. Giannis has the edge in the size department, claiming both Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Team James has a trio of elite scorers in Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Team James also has experience on its side. James has been named to the All-Star Game 15 times and knows what a winning team looks like. His squad is also responsible for winning a combined seven All-Star MVP awards.

This will be a close one, but experience and a comprehensive game plan should allow Team James to pull away late.

Score Prediction: Team James 148, Team Giannis 139