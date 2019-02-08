NBA All-Star Game 2019: Full Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Rosters, Predictions

NBA All-Star Game 2019: Full Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis Rosters, PredictionsFebruary 8, 2019
The 2019 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 17, and we now know what the two teams will look like.
Western Conference captain LeBron James and Eastern Conference captain Giannis Antetokounmpo made their picks Thursday in the second NBA All-Star draft.
This year, the draft was televised, and the action didn't disappoint. There was even a trade, as Team Giannis sent Ben Simmons to Team LeBron in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
2019 NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
TV and Live Stream: TNT and TNTDrama.com
Rosters
Western Conference Starters
LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors
Kyrie Irving, G, Boston Celtics
Kawhi Leonard, F, Toronto Raptors
James Harden, G, Houston Rockets
Western Conference Reserves
Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Hornets
Klay Thompson, G, Golden State Warriors
Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons, G, Philadelphia 76ers
LaMarcus Aldridge, F, San Antonio Spurs
Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves
Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards
Dwyane Wade, G, Miami Heat
Eastern Conference Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Steph Curry, G, Golden State Warriors
Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George, F, Oklahoma City Thunder
Kemba Walker, G, Charlotte Hornets
Eastern Conference Reserves
Khris Middleton, F, Milwaukee Bucks
Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets
Blake Griffin, F, Detroit Pistons
Russell Westbrook, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
D'Angelo Russell, G, Brooklyn Nets
Nikola Vucevic, C, Orlando Magic
Kyle Lowry, G, Toronto Raptors
Dirk Nowitzki, F, Dallas Mavericks
Predictions
James and Davis Make a Splash
Anthony Davis has made it clear that he doesn't intend to spend the rest of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. He's openly requested a trade, and the Los Angeles Lakers haven't hidden their desire to acquire him.
As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, though, the Pelicans didn't seriously consider L.A.'s trade offers:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New Orleans GM Dell Demps has had no communication today with Lakers president Magic Johnson on LA's most recent trade offer for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. Lakers running low on hope that Pelicans will engage them before Thursday's 3 PM trade deadline.
Now that the trade deadline has passed, the Lakers will have to wait until the offseason to pursue Davis again. However, James and Davis will have a chance to give fans a preview of what could be.
Expect James and Davis to share the floor for an extended period during the All-Star Game. Not only will the two be able to give fans a preview of the potential pairing, but James will also be able to give Davis another taste of what being teammates might be like (they did play together for Team USA in 2012).
This may have been James' plan when he selected Davis.
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
"Isn't that tampering?" 😂 LeBron drafts AD! #NBAAllStarDraft https://t.co/nEA08k1WC8
James and Wade Will Finish Game Together
James and Davis will play together early. Expect James and Dwyane Wade to play together late—even though starters don't typically finish the game.
Wade and James have a special bond, and with Wade planning to retire after the season, this will the last opportunity for him and James to finish out a game together. It's an opportunity Wade was adamant that James make happen.
"He'd better pick me," Wade said before the draft, as AP basketball writer Tim Reynolds shared. "I'm not even going to play. He'd better pick me."
James did indeed pick Wade, and the two will likely share one last special moment on the court.
Experience Wins Out
Team James and Team Giannis are pretty evenly matched. Giannis has the edge in the size department, claiming both Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Team James has a trio of elite scorers in Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant.
Team James also has experience on its side. James has been named to the All-Star Game 15 times and knows what a winning team looks like. His squad is also responsible for winning a combined seven All-Star MVP awards.
This will be a close one, but experience and a comprehensive game plan should allow Team James to pull away late.
Score Prediction: Team James 148, Team Giannis 139
New NBA Mock Draft After the Deadline 📝