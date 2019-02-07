The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 7

The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 7February 8, 2019
Another week, another round of The Titan Games in the books.
This week's competition featured an inspirational story right from the start, as competitor Matt Cable found himself facing his latest obstacle in life.
According to the Great Falls Tribune's Enya Spicer, Cable was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia more than four years ago. He was placed in an ICU for 18 days and a medically induced coma for five days as he dealt with complete organ failure, and per Spicer, his mom was told to "say your goodbyes."
When he awoke from his coma, he had to relearn how to walk and eat. And four years later, he was competing in one of the most grueling competitions on Earth.
Cable found himself going head-to-head with mixed martial artist Jon Brascetta—and he found a way to wrap up a spot on Mount Olympus:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
.@jpbrascetta and @MattCable30 are neck and neck. https://t.co/TfjjBN0Fgp
That left Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in awe:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Now THAT is how you kick off @NBCTitanGames! Incredible face off between @mattcable30 & @jpbrascetta. Matt, your story has motivated everyone watching tonight - myself included. Now, #MtOlympus awaits! #TitanGames https://t.co/szKaiWYrDj
But the night was far from over.
Police officer Ashley Hawkins took on former gymnastics star Jenessa Goeman in the Hammering Ram. Ultimately, it was Hawkins who managed to emerge victorious:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
They some baaaad ladies!! Thank you @gym_nessa & @HawkinsAE13!! You two brought fierce competition, strength and prowess to the #TitanArena tonight! Ashley, you know what's next! #MTOLYMPUS https://t.co/iH1YV0ZGQR
Regardless of the outcome, there was nothing but respect between the two competitors:
Ashley Hawkins @HawkinsAE13
We left it out there @gym_nessa You are an inspiration!!! 💥🔥 https://t.co/TweAKWEni0
Jenessa @gym_nessa
Mad love for this girl! What an amazing battle! @HawkinsAE13 @nbctitangames @TheRock Kick butt on Olympus, babe!💪🏼 https://t.co/zB84RFhJFU
Just like that, two spots to Mount Olympus were locked up.
Then came the Vortex, pitting former NFL wide receiver D.J. Townsel against barber Angel Raws. In the end, Townsel was able to push through and reach the top of the 25-foot chain tower first:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
Mind, body and spirit got @Dade2Shelby exactly where he needed to be. 🧘♂️ https://t.co/BMPnp12RSs
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
Can @Dade2Shelby and @angelraws1 escape #Vortex in one piece? https://t.co/U6WqWUZ4pl
With one spot on Mount Olympus remaining, all eyes were on Off The Rails. Nursing student Lauren Regno and ICU nurse Alma Dwumfour raced to see who could push 600 pounds the fastest before having to make their way back across the obstacle by tossing an anchor and pulling themselves along.
Despite an early stumble, Dwumfour pulled away for the win:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
That's my girl @AlmaMicheala! From honeymooning in Greece straight to our #TitanArena and now to #MTOLYMPUS. Proud of you! Bring that same power and focus to the mountain! #TitanGames 💪🏾https://t.co/ZtMF3bhb9Z
All this time later, Regno is still feeling the effects of the loss:
Lauren Regno @laurrrenhunter
It was a battle we both fought until the end! My hands still hurt from this 😜 https://t.co/qfHrjW3vup
That set the stage for Cable versus Townsel and Hawkins versus Dwumfour on Mount Olympus.
In the Hawkins-Dwumfour showdown, both competitors had their struggles on the rolling ascent. However, Dwumfour's struggles proved costly as Hawkins was able to pull away at that stage. Hawkins was able to climb up the 12-foot wall, raise the 600-pound torch, pull the 200-pound ball-and-chain and recover the Titan key before Dwumfour could close the gap.
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
Powering through is the only way to make it out a Titan. @HawkinsAE13 did just that. 👊 https://t.co/QMQ2lEGRAE
Hawkins was able to capture victory before Dwumfour had made her way down to the ball-and-chain.
In the second title showdown of the night, Townsel and Cable found themselves in a tight battle throughout the event. The former wideout displayed his quickness by breezing through the rolling ascent and then showed off his strength by lighting the torch and pulling the ball-and-chain.
While Cable gave a valiant effort, it was Townsel who was the last one standing:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
The master yogi, @Dade2Shelby, becomes the next master Titan. 🙏 https://t.co/62oRr3h1BZ
With that, Hawkins and Townsel wrapped up their spots in the Battle of the Titans. Only two spots remain as the competition heats up.
Report: Lynch vs. McMahon Discussed for SummerSlam