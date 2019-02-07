The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Episode 7

Vianney Le Caer/Associated Press

Another week, another round of The Titan Games in the books.

This week's competition featured an inspirational story right from the start, as competitor Matt Cable found himself facing his latest obstacle in life.

According to the Great Falls Tribune's Enya Spicer, Cable was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia more than four years ago. He was placed in an ICU for 18 days and a medically induced coma for five days as he dealt with complete organ failure, and per Spicer, his mom was told to "say your goodbyes."

When he awoke from his coma, he had to relearn how to walk and eat. And four years later, he was competing in one of the most grueling competitions on Earth.

Cable found himself going head-to-head with mixed martial artist Jon Brascetta—and he found a way to wrap up a spot on Mount Olympus:

That left Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in awe:

But the night was far from over.

Police officer Ashley Hawkins took on former gymnastics star Jenessa Goeman in the Hammering Ram. Ultimately, it was Hawkins who managed to emerge victorious:

Regardless of the outcome, there was nothing but respect between the two competitors:

Just like that, two spots to Mount Olympus were locked up.

Then came the Vortex, pitting former NFL wide receiver D.J. Townsel against barber Angel Raws. In the end, Townsel was able to push through and reach the top of the 25-foot chain tower first:



With one spot on Mount Olympus remaining, all eyes were on Off The Rails. Nursing student Lauren Regno and ICU nurse Alma Dwumfour raced to see who could push 600 pounds the fastest before having to make their way back across the obstacle by tossing an anchor and pulling themselves along.

Despite an early stumble, Dwumfour pulled away for the win:

All this time later, Regno is still feeling the effects of the loss:

That set the stage for Cable versus Townsel and Hawkins versus Dwumfour on Mount Olympus.

In the Hawkins-Dwumfour showdown, both competitors had their struggles on the rolling ascent. However, Dwumfour's struggles proved costly as Hawkins was able to pull away at that stage. Hawkins was able to climb up the 12-foot wall, raise the 600-pound torch, pull the 200-pound ball-and-chain and recover the Titan key before Dwumfour could close the gap.

Hawkins was able to capture victory before Dwumfour had made her way down to the ball-and-chain.

In the second title showdown of the night, Townsel and Cable found themselves in a tight battle throughout the event. The former wideout displayed his quickness by breezing through the rolling ascent and then showed off his strength by lighting the torch and pulling the ball-and-chain.

While Cable gave a valiant effort, it was Townsel who was the last one standing:

With that, Hawkins and Townsel wrapped up their spots in the Battle of the Titans. Only two spots remain as the competition heats up.