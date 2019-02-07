Emiliano Sala Officially Pronounced Dead After Body Recovered from Plane Crash

Warren Little/Getty Images

Emiliano Sala's body has been recovered from the wreckage of a plane that went down over the English Channel, Dorset Police confirmed Thursday (h/t Jim White of Sky Sports):

Sala, who had signed for Premier League side Cardiff City from Nantes during the January transfer window, had been missing since a plane carrying the player and pilot David Ibbotson went off radar the evening of Monday, January 21.