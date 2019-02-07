Emiliano Sala Officially Pronounced Dead After Body Recovered from Plane Crash

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 02: Neil Warnock, Manager of Cardiff City wears a daffodil on his jacket as a tribute to Emiliano Sala prior to the Premier League match between Cardiff City and AFC Bournemouth at Cardiff City Stadium on February 2, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Warren Little/Getty Images

Emiliano Sala's body has been recovered from the wreckage of a plane that went down over the English Channel, Dorset Police confirmed Thursday (h/t Jim White of Sky Sports):

Sala, who had signed for Premier League side Cardiff City from Nantes during the January transfer window, had been missing since a plane carrying the player and pilot David Ibbotson went off radar the evening of Monday, January 21.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

