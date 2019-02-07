Emiliano Sala Officially Pronounced Dead After Body Recovered from Plane Crash

Emiliano Sala Officially Pronounced Dead After Body Recovered from Plane CrashFebruary 7, 2019
Emiliano Sala's body has been recovered from the wreckage of a plane that went down over the English Channel, Dorset Police confirmed Thursday (h/t Jim White of Sky Sports):
Jim White @JimWhite
Dorset Police has confirmed the body of @CardiffCityFC player Emiliano Sala has been recovered from a plane in the English Channel.
Dorset Police @dorsetpolice
#Update The body brought to Portland Port today has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala. The families of Mr Sala and pilot David Ibbotson have been updated. Our thoughts remain with them all https://t.co/YpVTvaEt7P
Sala, who had signed for Premier League side Cardiff City from Nantes during the January transfer window, had been missing since a plane carrying the player and pilot David Ibbotson went off radar the evening of Monday, January 21.
