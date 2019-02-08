Fantasy Basketball 2019: Top Pickups After NBA Trade Deadline

Kent Smith/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline helped shift the landscape of the 2018-19 season on the court, and it could also lead to significant changes in fantasy basketball.

Tobias Harris was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and could help the team win the Eastern Conference, although he may struggle to maintain his statistics while competing with talented teammates for touches. Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler could also see fewer shots as everyone shares the rock.

Despite the negatives, there are quite a few players who can benefit from increased roles and playing time following the trade deadline. Here are some options to look for on the waiver wire poised for a big second half of the season.

Ivica Zubac, C, Los Angeles Clippers (12 percent owned)

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The two Los Angeles teams don't make deals often, but they broke tradition in the deal that sent Ivica Zubac from the Lakers to the Clippers, which Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN documented.

The 21-year-old was finally getting legitimate playing time with the Lakers, but he should also have a big role with his new team, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Harris' departure and Marcin Gortat's waiving has created a lot of playing time in the frontcourt for the Clippers, with only Montrezl Harrell left as a reliable option down low. Zubac should get plenty of minutes, allowing him to continue his recent impressive play.

In his past nine games, the center is averaging 14.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

He can maintain or improve upon these stats for a team that likes to put up points and just lost its leading scorer.

Bobby Portis, PF, Washington Wizards (30.7 percent)

Now in his fourth year in the NBA, Bobby Portis is finally hitting his stride at this level.

He scored a season-high 33 points in his final game with the Chicago Bulls before being traded to the Washington Wizards:

After averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, it's clear he can make an impact regardless of where he is playing.

Washington isn't going anywhere this season, but the team will need someone besides Bradley Beal to score points with John Wall hurt and Otto Porter gone. The absence of Porter and Markieff Morris will also create extra playing time at the forward spots, even with Trevor Ariza still on the roster.

The Wizards will want to showcase Portis and Jabari Parker for the rest of the year as their prizes in the Porter trade, and the former could be in for a big second half of the season.

Cedi Osman, SF, Cleveland Cavaliers (25.7 percent)

The Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the teams that cleaned house as much as they could before the deadline, with Rodney Hood and Alec Burks gone.

Cedi Osman can take advantage, especially after his recent hot streak.

The forward has scored at least 20 points in three of his past five games, although he is dealing with an ankle injury that will keep him out through at least Friday, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

When he comes back, Osman should be one of the go-to options on a team that doesn't have many alternatives.

Consistency might be a problem, but the upside is there for the second-year player.

Luke Kennard, SF, Detroit Pistons (6.7 percent)

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

This one might be more of a long shot, but if you have space on your roster, there is a lot of upside with Luke Kennard going forward.

Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson are gone, leaving minutes and shots available on the wing for Kennard to take over.

The 2017 lottery pick hasn't lived up to expectations, but he is averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per 36 minutes this year. He is also a 39 percent shooter from three-point range in his career and might be the team's best outside shooter left on the roster.

Detroit should finally give him a full opportunity to show what he can do over the next few months before evaluating the team in the offseason.

If he plays to his potential, he could be a valuable player on the court and in fantasy.

Note: All roster information courtesy of ESPN.com.