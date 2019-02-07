West Ham United Submit Evidence for Investigation of Mohamed Salah Racist Abuse

MB Media/Getty Images

West Ham United have completed an investigation into racist abuse aimed at Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on Monday night. The Hammers released a statement (h/t BBC Sport) confirming the club "has handed evidence to the Metropolitan Police."

West Ham described the incident, which took place during the east London club's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the London Stadium, as "abhorrent racist abuse."

A supporter in attendance filmed abuse being shouted toward Salah, who was taking a corner for the visitors at the time. The footage was shared on Twitter, with West Ham launching a "thorough and immediate" investigation.

With the process finished, West Ham's statement also reaffirmed the club's policy on dealing with this type of behaviour: "The club is unequivocal in its stance - such abuse will not be tolerated."

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Metropolitan Police confirmed on Wednesday they were looking at the video of the incident, per Sky Sports News. While the authorities said arrests hadn't been made, an appeal was made to other witnesses to come forward.

West Ham submitting the club's own findings to the police could be the first step toward the two agencies identifying possible offenders.

Liverpool, West Ham and Salah will naturally hope for a swift and just resolution to the events of Monday night. Lord Ousley, chairman of the Kick It Out organisation aimed at combatting forms of discrimination within the game, will also be hoping appropriate punishments are meted out.

Ousley spoke to BBC Sport on Thursday and was critical of how English football's governing bodies go about solving the problem. He said "those with power do not exercise their responsibilities" in the right way.

Kick It Out had previously released a statement pledging to assist the investigative processes:

Salah will expect to be in action when Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday with top spot in the Premier League available. Meanwhile, the Hammers travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in a London derby on the same day.