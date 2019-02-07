Paul Merson Says Arsenal Are 'Just Not Good Enough' in Defence

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has said the Gunners are lacking in defence under manager Unai Emery.

Arsenal travel to Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday, with Merson claiming he will not be surprised if Emery's side drop points away from the capital.

Making his Premier League predictions for Sky Sports on Thursday, Merson said:

"I'm going to go for Arsenal, but I would not be shocked if they did not win because defensively, Arsenal are just not good enough. And sooner or later, something has got to happen at Huddersfield, they have to have an all out go now, it is pointless coming away from this game with a draw. Before the game, a draw would be a good result…. But actually, it would not be. They now need to win football matches, so they may as well go out and have a go."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The Gunners sit three points behind fourth, and Emery must drive his team forward as they chase a coveted UEFA Champions League qualification berth.

However, Arsenal have conceded more goals in the league than Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford and Leicester City, with relegation-threatened Crystal Palace and Newcastle United also sporting better defensive records this season.

The Emirates Stadium giants failed to strengthen their defence in the January transfer window, leaving the Gunners exposed as they rely on the fitness of the returning Laurent Koscielny.

The Frenchman is still a key figure in north London, but he remains a player who is very susceptible to absences through injury.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Spanish coach has admitted his side are experiencing a tough period and must improve their defensive action for the clash with the Terriers.

According to Sky Sports, Emery said on Thursday:

"My first critic is myself. We can make the top four, but we know it's not easy. We are strong at home, but I think we need to do better away. We started very well, changing our mentality to get more points away. But now we need to recover our confidence and performance. Also we know defensively we need to do better. We tried to play with three and two centre-backs. Be passionate, be calm but above all work."

Despite Arsenal having the opportunity to make a significant change after the exit of Arsene Wenger, the club have lacked the investment needed to make them a viable contender.

The Gunners have had issues at the back for many years. Emery needed a world-class centre-back addition in order to present a capable defence.

Arsenal have conceded three goals in matches against Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea this season, and let in five during their visit to Liverpool in December.

The club have failed to take a step forward this term and need to evaluate their transfer strategy ahead of the summer window.