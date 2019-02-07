Report: Zach Randolph to Be Waived by Mavericks After Harrison Barnes Trade

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 9: Zach Randolph #50 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 9, 2018 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks will waive Zach Randolphaccording to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, after they acquired the forward from the Sacramento Kings along with Justin Jackson in exchange for Harrison Barnes on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in the immediate aftermath of the trade that Dallas was expected to discuss Randolph's future with both the player and his agent. Marc Stein of the New York Times added Thursday morning that Randolph could face a "sizable buyout market."

Randolph, who has yet to appear in a game this season, has a salary of $11.7 million in 2018-19.

The 18th-year veteran has not appeared in an NBA game since March 19, 2018. He averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while playing 25.6 minutes per contest for Sacramento a season ago.

Randolph is a two-time All-Star who has averaged 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game for his career. He has previously suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento.

Randolph does not have a championship on his resume, but he has been a member of nine playoff teams. He was a part of a Grizzlies squad that made seven consecutive postseason appearances from 2011 to 2017.

