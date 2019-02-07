Ben McLemore Reportedly Released by Kings After 19 Games with Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are waiving veteran guard Ben McLemore, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Thursday.

McLemore was in his second stint with Sacramento. He averaged 3.9 points and shot 39.1 percent from the field, including 41.5 percent from beyond the arc, in 19 appearances.

The ship has probably sailed on McLemore becoming anything more than a situational option on the wing. Into his sixth season, he's averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while hitting 35.3 percent of his three-pointers.

McLemore will turn 26 on Feb. 11, too, so he no longer qualifies as a youngster who just needs more time to develop and find his footing in the NBA.

Based on his role this year, Sacramento had little use for McLemore over the stretch run as it attempts to return to the postseason for the first time since 2005-06. The Kings also strengthened their depth on the wing by acquiring both Harrison Barnes and Alec Burks ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Another team might be willing to take a flier on McLemore. He has a .542 effective field-goal percentage on catch and shoots, per NBA.com. He'd have value on a team that's looking to add floor-spacing at a cheap price on the free-agent market.

