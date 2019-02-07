Anthony Davis Not Traded at Deadline Amid Lakers Rumors, Per Agent Rich Paul

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Anthony Davis will finish out the 2018-19 season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans after the NBA trade deadline passed without a deal being made. 

Per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Davis' agent, Rich Paul, confirmed his client wasn't being traded on Thursday. 

The news isn't surprising since the team most frequently linked to Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers, was struggling to gain traction in talks with the Pelicans. 

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Pelicans general manager Dell Demps "had no communication" with Lakers president Magic Johnson about their most recent offer for Davis. 

Los Angeles' proposal included Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks. 

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis intends to play "every game" the rest of this season for the Pelicans. He's missed the previous nine games due to a finger injury, despite being cleared to play on Tuesday. 

With Davis staying in New Orleans for the rest of this season, the focus will shift to this summer, when more teams will be able to get involved in the bidding for the All-Star center. He's averaging a career-high 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in 2018-19.

Related

    Breaking: Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking: Fultz Reportedly Traded to Magic 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Grizzlies Keeping Conley

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Grizzlies Keeping Conley

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Clippers Ship Bradley to Grizzlies

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Clippers Ship Bradley to Grizzlies

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lakers Trade Beasley to Clippers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Trade Beasley to Clippers

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report