Wesley Matthews Rumors: SG Agrees to Knicks Buyout, Will Sign with Pacers

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Wesley Matthews will reportedly agree to a buyout that will make the veteran wing a free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania later reported Matthews will sign with the Indiana Pacers after his exit from New York.

