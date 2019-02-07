Wesley Matthews Rumors: SG Agrees to Knicks Buyout, Will Sign with Pacers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

New York Knicks guard Wesley Matthews shoot a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Pistons won 105-92. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Wesley Matthews will reportedly agree to a buyout that will make the veteran wing a free agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania later reported Matthews will sign with the Indiana Pacers after his exit from New York.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

