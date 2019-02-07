NBA Rumors: Shelvin Mack Traded to Hawks; Grizzlies Receive Tyler Dorsey

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly traded guard Shelvin Mack to the Atlanta Hawks prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline in exchange for guard Tyler Dorsey, according to Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official website.

Mack previously spent parts of four seasons with the Hawks from 2013 through 2016 before stints with the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic and Grizzlies. He started his NBA career with the Washington Wizards and also had a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 28-year-old Mack was enjoying one of the best seasons of his career in Memphis. He was averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc as Mike Conley's primary backup.

Mack signed a one-year deal with the Grizzlies during the offseason after spending last season with the Magic.

The Wizards selected the Butler alum in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft. He spent parts of two seasons with Washington before getting waived. He then signed briefly with the 76ers before joining the Hawks in 2013.

In 172 regular-season games with the Hawks, Mack averaged 6.0 points and 3.0 assists, slightly below his career numbers of 6.6 points and 3.1 assists. He also appeared in 21 playoff games with the Hawks. Atlanta likely isn't playoff-bound this season, though, as it is 12th in the Eastern Conference at 18-35.

Acquiring Mack brings in another experienced veteran guard for rookie Trae Young to learn from.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies picked up a talented, young player in Dorsey for a player who may have left in free agency anyway. Dorsey was the No. 41 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft out of Oregon, and he averaged 7.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a rookie.

This season he has appeared in 27 games and is averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds.

In Memphis, Dorsey will have a chance to learn and develop behind Conley, and he may see significant playing time since the Grizzlies are 14th in the Western Conference at 22-33.