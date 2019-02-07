Sergio Busquets: Barcelona, Real Madrid 'The Best 2 Teams in Spain and Europe'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets branded Barcelona and Real Madrid as "the best two teams in Spain and Europe" after their 1-1 draw in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

The stalemate at the Camp Nou leaves the tie hanging tantalisingly in the balance. The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu takes place on February 27.

Malcom was the hero for Barca as he equalised just before the hour following Lucas Vazquez's early goal.

Busquets said after the game it was a fair result between the two best sides in Europe, per Joe Wright of Goal:

"In general terms, the draw is fair. It was an equal game. Everything will be decided in the second leg. There were enough chances for anyone to take the game. It's still 50-50, although we play at their home. There are no favourites in these games. We're the best two teams in Spain and Europe."

Real and Barca have shared the last five UEFA Champions Leagues—Los Blancos winning four—and the last four La Liga titles.

However, there are likely to be a number of clubs that take issue with Busquets' assertion, not least Atletico Madrid, who are second in La Liga:

Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-German and Liverpool would also come into the conversation around Europe's best side.

But Spain's dominance of the Champions League this century is unquestionable. Barca and Real have won 10 of the 19 finals since 2000.

If a Spanish side is again going to prevail this season in Europe's elite club competition, the 2018-19 form book would suggest it will be Barcelona.

However, Real do look to be hitting their best at the right time.

Having endured a shocking start to the season, the Madrid giants have looked much better of late.

They have won their last four La Liga games in a row and put in a much better showing against Barca on Wednesday than they did when they lost 5-1 to their archrivals back in October—the result that ended Julen Lopetegui's tenure as manager.

Real and Barca continue their campaigns in the Champions League this month.

The Blaugrana meet Lyon in their last 16 first leg on February 19, six days after Real meet Ajax in one of the ties of the round.