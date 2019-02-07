AJ Styles Denies Rumor About Hernia Injury When Questioned on Twitter

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

World Wrestling Entertainment stars AJ Styles, top, and Shinsuke Nakamura, wrestle during their match at the
Amr Nabil/Associated Press

WWE Superstar AJ Styles denied a report Wednesday that he is dealing with a hernia.

When a fan asked about the ailment, Styles tweeted the following:

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), reported Tuesday that Styles has been working through a hernia.

Styles shot down the report after getting physical during Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live in anticipation of his upcoming Elimination Chamber match against Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali for the WWE Championship.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NXT Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction

    WWE logo
    WWE

    NXT Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Roundup: Orton Open to AEW, Banks Not Cleared and More

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Roundup: Orton Open to AEW, Banks Not Cleared and More

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    How Long Will Lynch's Run as WWE's Top Star Last?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    How Long Will Lynch's Run as WWE's Top Star Last?

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Undertaker Has Removed WWE from His Social Media

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Undertaker Has Removed WWE from His Social Media

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report