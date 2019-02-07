AJ Styles Denies Rumor About Hernia Injury When Questioned on Twitter

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

WWE Superstar AJ Styles denied a report Wednesday that he is dealing with a hernia.

When a fan asked about the ailment, Styles tweeted the following:

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), reported Tuesday that Styles has been working through a hernia.

Styles shot down the report after getting physical during Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live in anticipation of his upcoming Elimination Chamber match against Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali for the WWE Championship.

