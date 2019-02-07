Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on The Usos' Contract Status, Sasha Banks and More

1 of 3

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported The Usos have not re-signed with WWE as of yet, despite contracts that run out after WrestleMania this April.

Sapp is adamant that the report is not meant to suggest that Jimmy and Jey are poised to leave, stating, "phrasing on this is important, as we've not been told there's any intent to leave, just that they haven't re-signed and WWE hopes they will."

The arrival of All Elite Wrestling is going to make every contract negotiation from here on out that much more interesting.

Anytime Superstars have contracts up for renewal, speculation will run rampant that there is a reason they have not re-signed, that maybe they are contemplating jumping to the competition in search of more money or greater opportunity.

The Usos are five-time tag team champions and have been the faces of a tag team division that has run the gauntlet from underwhelming to extraordinary. They have seen the best and worst of WWE Creative and continue to be one of the best in-ring acts in the company.

While there is always the possibility they could make the jump to AEW and give fans dream matches against The Young Bucks or Pentagon and Fenix, this is likely an attempt to hold out for more money before finally signing on the dotted line before their current deals lapse.

The twins will challenge SmackDown tag team champions Shane McMahon and The Miz at Elimination Chamber on Sunday, February 17.