Mohamed Salah Will Not Be Called Up for Egypt Internationals in March

MB Media/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah will have a two-week break in Liverpool's run-in after the Egyptian FA confirmed he will not be called up for international duty in March.

The Pharaohs face Niger on March 21 in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying before a friendly against Nigeria on March 25.

Egypt have already qualified for AFCON 2019 so do not need to get a result against Niger.

And Egyptian FA chief Ahmed Shobier has confirmed Salah, 26, will not be involved, per KingFut (h/t Liam Prenderville of the Mirror):

"Mohamed Salah will not play the Niger game in the AFCON qualifiers or the Nigeria friendly."

As a result, Salah will have a break between Liverpool's trip to Fulham on March 17 and a potentially season-defining clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on March 31.

The Reds dropped to second in the Premier League table on Wednesday after Manchester City's win over Everton, but they have a game in hand:

After his 32-goal Premier League campaign last term Salah has again been crucial to Liverpool's title challenge in 2018-19.

He has netted 16 goals and provided seven assists in 25 league appearances this season and makes up one of the most threatening attacks in Europe alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane:

Liverpool have endured a slight wobble of late as they go for their first league title win since 1990.

They have drawn back-to-back games against Leicester City and West Ham United and need to get back to winning ways against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Given how key Salah is to Liverpool's success, as well as the packed schedule the Reds have up to the end of the season, it will be a big boost for the Merseyside outfit that their key man will have some time off in March.