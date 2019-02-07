Manchester City Ready to 'Die in the Road' in Bid for Title, Says Pep Guardiola

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City could "die in the road" trying to defend their Premier League crown, but manager Pep Guardiola has urged his side to keep fighting after they moved back above Liverpool at least temporarily on Wednesday.

City emerged 2-0 victors at Everton to reclaim the top-flight lead on goal difference thanks to efforts from Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus. Guardiola remarked upon a hard-fought result after the Toffees gave a strong effort at home, via Sky Sports:

The Catalan illustrated in his post-match comments how much his team are willing to sacrifice to retain the trophy:

"I don't know how far we will get. Maybe we will die in the road. But we are trying. I used to listen to what older managers—Sir Alex Ferguson, Rafa Benitez—what they said and complain about the schedules and nothing happened.

"I arrived here so I understand the situation If we played just one competition, the schedule would be better, but when you have to play four you have to adapt. So when the Premier League say we have to play, we take the bus to play at the right time and at the right moment we play the game."

The defending champions have played one game more than Liverpool but are top for the first time since mid-December after the win at Goodison.

City have conceded five goals more than Liverpool but have netted a further 12 times in the league this term and have a quite significant advantage in goal difference.

It's a drastic change from the 2017-18 season, when the Citizens ended up 19 points ahead of their nearest competition. Guardiola sees the title even coming down to goal difference in May given how close the battle has been:

A brief slip into third after losing three matches in December has been recovered by City's stars, and they are now back in the fight. Guardiola added:

"It's much better now. We have played one more game. It's the best we can do. The reality is we could have been one month ago 10 points behind when we played Liverpool.

"A few days ago, we could have been seven points behind. Now we are top of the league. That is the best advice, the lesson is—never give up. That is a lesson for all athletes. Try to win the games, because life can change immediately."

He also suggested it would be wrong of him to doubt his players after their achievements in the last campaign, a faith that was repaid on Wednesday. City's success at Goodison was particularly impressive given it wasn't their slickest display, per AFP's Kieran Canning:

The next challenge comes at home to Chelsea on Sunday, and the west Londoners could pose a more difficult threat after January arrival Gonzalo Higuain got his first goals for the club.

Chelsea hold the most respectable record against City in recent years among the club's remaining opponents, per the Telegraph:

Previewing Sunday's game, Guardiola continued: "We have to prepare well. It really is final for us this weekend. If we are able to take these points, it is a huge step forward. The performance was not as good as we expected. But Goodison Park is always difficult for Manchester City in the last decade."

Liverpool will have an opportunity to restore their lead with a game in hand, but Guardiola has sent a message showing how far he and his men are willing to go for the Premier League's top prize.