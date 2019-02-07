Kevin Durant: 'I Just Don't Trust' Media; 'I Have Nothing to Do with the Knicks'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who did not speak publicly with the media for nine days, did so Wednesday in a heated postgame press conference following his team's 141-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

When asked why he hadn't spoken to the media recently, Durant made the following remark, per Bonta Hill of 95.7 The Game:

Mark Medina of the Mercury News provided footage of the presser:

Durant had a near triple-double against San Antonio with 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 29 minutes.

His team has won 13 of its last 14 games and is currently first in the Western Conference. The Warriors are the clear favorites to win another title, their fourth in five years.

But much of the talk surrounding Durant this year has not involved his on-court play. That isn't his fault, as his impending free agency has naturally elicited much chatter and speculation about where he'll end up.

One of those potential destinations proposed is the New York Knicks. Google "Durant Knicks," and you'll find a litany of sources connecting the two, such as this from Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Durant was also involved in an on-court dispute with Draymond Green, which led to the Warriors suspending the latter for one game. The fallout from that moment stretched long enough for Durant to ask if the chatter would last "all year."

Durant has every right to be annoyed and upset. He's on a highly scrutinized team with a massive media throng documenting his every move. That's part of the job, but it doesn't seem easy for him to control his emotions as he hears the same questions repeatedly, particularly with regard to his upcoming free agency.

However, the NBA's popularity has risen to the point where it can take over Twitter during Super Bowl week. Fans' demand for content is sky-high, and the reporters are doing their job. It's a tough situation for all parties, as Durant's decision will be massive news this summer.

Such is life in the NBA now.

Forty years ago, the NBA Finals were on tape delay. Now if you don't refresh Twitter every five minutes, you're out of the loop.

Navigating that reality is a challenge for both Durant and the media alike moving forward.