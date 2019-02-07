NBA Rumors: Analyzing Hottest Trade Buzz Entering 2019 Deadline Day

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NBA never sleeps. At least, not around the trade deadline it doesn't.

Despite a busy trade deadline eve Wednesday—the official cutoff is 3 p.m. ET on Thursday—rumors continue swirling, many attached to one of the Association's premier players.

We'll focus on the top-tier talent generating the most buzz here with the latest on Anthony Davis and Mike Conley.

The Brow's Buzz

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

It's been more than a week since Davis' agent, Rich Paul, put in a trade request on his behalf to the New Orleans Pelicans, but few—if any—whispers are coming out of the Big Easy.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Pelicans general manager Dell Demps had "no communication" Wednesday with Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson on the Purple and Gold's latest offer for Davis. The Lakers had been waiting for a counteroffer, and with none surfacing so far, they're reportedly "running low on hope" that anything will get done ahead of the deadline.

L.A. has essentially offered everything it can, with the latest proposal said to include Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac and two first-round picks. At this point, there may be nothing left to do other than hope New Orleans suddenly decides it's ready to engage on negotiations.

Despite keeping quiet with the Lakers, the Pelicans have reportedly contacted the Boston Celtics about a potential Davis deal with them, league sources told Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe. While the Celtics stopped short of guaranteeing any specific players, they "have made it clear that they will be ready and willing to offer an explosive package when the time arrives, and that no specific player will be off limits in negotiations."

The Pelicans presumably covet Celtics sophomore forward Jayson Tatum, the No. 3 pick in 2017. He's arguably flashed more upside than anyone the Lakers have offered, which could be key with sources previously telling Wojnarowski New Orleans is determined to land "a young player ... who has the potential to become an All-NBA performer."

Boston, though, can't acquire Davis until July 1 with Kyrie Irving on the roster, since "both are under the provision of the designated rookie extension," Wojnarowski reported. The Celtics could also have long-term concerns with Davis, who can reach free agency in 2020 and reportedly would not consider signing a lengthy deal in Boston, sources told Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein also heard Davis has the Lakers and New York Knicks "on equal footing ... in terms of teams he is interested in signing with long term," while the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are also "preferred destinations on his list."

Davis, a three-time All-NBA first-teamer, is averaging career highs in points (29.3), rebounds (13.3) and assists (4.4). The player efficiency rating metric places him second overall this season at 30.9.

Mike Conley Chatter

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

With the Memphis Grizzlies careening toward a second consecutive lottery appearance, they seem ready to pull the plug on their old grit-and-grind crew.

Conley, the club's starting point guard the last decade-plus, is the best trade chip they seem ready to put in play. The 31-year-old has bounced back from an injury-riddled 2017-18 season to average 20.4 points and 6.4 assists, marks matched by only eight other players.

Interest is reportedly high on Conley. The Detroit Pistons have taken a look, per Stein. Same for the Washington Wizards, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, as well as the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

But Memphis' reported asking price is just as high: multiple first-round picks, per Stein.

The Jazz have reportedly offered Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors and a first-rounder, league sources told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst heard from Conley's agent the point guard doesn't want to play in Utah and would prefer to land in the East, which might make sense given how many times he's been snubbed from the Western Conference All-Star team.

Conley is signed through at least next season with a $34.5 million player option available in 2020-21, per Basketball Insiders. Taken fourth overall in 2007, he's spent his entire career in Memphis and owns several of the franchise's career records, including 771 games, 4,397 assists and 1,143 steals.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball Reference.