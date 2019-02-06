Anthony Davis Rumors: Star Eyeing 2020 Free Agency, Not Extension After Trade

Eric Gay/Associated Press

It appears as if any team that trades for All-Star Anthony Davis won't have the chance to sign him to a contract extension before he potentially hits the open market.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the New Orleans Pelicans big man "prefers becoming a free agent in July 2020" to simply signing the extension with a team that lands him via trade.

Stein further noted the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are all on his list of preferred destinations, with the Lakers and Knicks "on equal footing" when it comes to a potential long-term deal.

The news that Davis would prefer free agency instead of automatically signing an extension with the team that trades for him would, in theory, make him less attractive of an option for teams, but that is surely negated by his head-turning talent level.

He is a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection with an MVP ceiling at just 25 years old. He can serve as a rim protector who can anchor the interior defense and work in pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops on offense while still scoring on the blocks.

Many may have assumed he would go to the Lakers since they are on his list and also feature LeBron James, who is also represented by Davis' agent Rich Paul, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Los Angeles president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and Pelicans general manager Dell Demps haven't even communicated Wednesday.

What's more, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Wednesday's episode of The Jump with Rachel Nichols, "It's not just possible, it's what happened," when asked if the Pelicans were leaking information instead of actively considering trade offers from the Lakers as a way of paying them back for perceived tampering.

Davis may be eyeing free agency in the summer of 2020, but he will still be under contract next season with the Pelicans if they don't trade him before Thursday's deadline.

There may not be much incentive to quickly move him, as the Boston Celtics cannot become involved until after the 2018-19 campaign because Davis and Kyrie Irving are both playing under the designated rookie extension provision.

What's more, the Knicks—who are apparently on "equal footing" with the Lakers in Davis' eyes—may have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft by then, which is a notable bargaining chip.

As for the Purple and Gold, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported there is a "strong belief around the league" they will still offer Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks in the summer because the "pressure to acquire a superstar to pair with James is too great for the Lakers' front office to play hardball with any credibility."

While Davis' immediate future is in doubt and he may not be moved until the coming offseason, expect him to eventually hit free agency in 2020.