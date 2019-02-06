WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 6

1 of 5

New North American champion Johnny Gargano kicked off the broadcast, braggadocios after finally accomplishing his goal of winning NXT gold.

He said Johnny Wrestling is back and he feels validated after his long and arduous journey. That brought out NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa, who applauded Gargano for following his path and winning gold so that they could "rule the world."

Gargano claimed he joined Ciampa at the end of TakeOver to prove he never needed The Blackheart.

Before the former partners could continue bickering, Velveteen Dream interrupted the proceedings.

As the winner of the Worlds Collide tournament, he got to choose which champion he challenged, and after admitting he was tired of Ciampa, he stepped up to challenge Gargano, questioning whether he would get Johnny Wrestling or Johnny Jackass.

The segment ended with an intense confrontation.

Grade

A

Analysis

This continued to tell the story of Gargano and Ciampa, teasing that they will eventually reunite, while propelling things forward and setting up Dream's title opportunity.

The promo work was solid, and most importantly, it was short and to the point. Nothing overstayed its welcome, unlike the longer segments on Monday and Tuesday nights, and the result was a much more effective interview piece.