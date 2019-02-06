WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 6

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 6February 7, 2019
After showing tremendous intestinal fortitude and resilience at TakeOver: Phoenix, Bianca Belair sought revenge against NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in a Six-Woman Tag Team main event in which she teamed with Io Shirai and Overall Superstar of 2018 Kairi Sane.
That match headlined a show that also featured the first public words from Johnny Gargano since he defeated Ricochet to win the NXT North American Championship, in-ring action from The Forgotten Sons' Jaxson Ryker and the debut of Drew Gulak on Wednesday nights.
Johnny Gargano Kicks Off NXT
New North American champion Johnny Gargano kicked off the broadcast, braggadocios after finally accomplishing his goal of winning NXT gold.
He said Johnny Wrestling is back and he feels validated after his long and arduous journey. That brought out NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa, who applauded Gargano for following his path and winning gold so that they could "rule the world."
Gargano claimed he joined Ciampa at the end of TakeOver to prove he never needed The Blackheart.
Before the former partners could continue bickering, Velveteen Dream interrupted the proceedings.
As the winner of the Worlds Collide tournament, he got to choose which champion he challenged, and after admitting he was tired of Ciampa, he stepped up to challenge Gargano, questioning whether he would get Johnny Wrestling or Johnny Jackass.
The segment ended with an intense confrontation.
Grade
A
Analysis
This continued to tell the story of Gargano and Ciampa, teasing that they will eventually reunite, while propelling things forward and setting up Dream's title opportunity.
The promo work was solid, and most importantly, it was short and to the point. Nothing overstayed its welcome, unlike the longer segments on Monday and Tuesday nights, and the result was a much more effective interview piece.
Jaxson Ryker vs. Mansoor
Jaxson Ryker overwhelmed his opponent Mansoor right out of the gate, overpowering the smaller opponent.
Mansoor tried a boot to the face in hopes of mounting some sort of comeback, but Ryker caught him in midair with a spear and finished with a sit-out spinebuster for the win.
Result
Ryker defeated Mansoor
Grade
C-
Analysis
There was nothing to this.
Ryker dominated as he should, and Mansoor made him look good.
Unfortunately, The Forgotten Sons feel too much like a midcard act even by NXT standards for this to mean much.
To change that perception, they need to compete against the top stars rather than mauling jobbers in enhancement matches.
Drew Gulak Debuts in NXT
205 Live star Drew Gulak made his NXT debut Wednesday night, squaring off with the debuting Eric Bugenhagen. The newcomer wore pants straight out of The Rockers' closet, played a mean air guitar and even let out a heavy metal scream to start the match.
Of course, Gulak made him pay for it, unleashing a dropkick that sent him into the corner.
Bugenhagen did grab hold of an abdominal stretch, but his air-guitaring cost him, as Gulak fought out and ultimately finished him with a Gulock for the submission victory.
After the match, Gulak had a promo interrupted by former Catch Point tag team partner Matt Riddle. A back-and-forth led to a match.
Result
Gulak defeated Bugenhagen
Grade
B
Analysis
What made this a quality squash was the introduction of a new character in Bugenhagen, who very well may become to the NXT audience what No Way Jose and Adam Rose once were. He is fun, energetic and brought the crowd alive in what was his first foray on NXT TV.
Gulak looked like an intense, focused and dangerous wrestler, as someone of his technique, skill and talent should be. It would do him a great service heading into his second bout of the night.
Drew Gulak vs. Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle and Drew Gulak squared off in a singles match Wednesday night that reaffirmed Gulak's status as one of the most technically gifted stars in the industry and showcased just how talented the often laid-back Riddle actually is between bells.
The bout started on the mat, each looking for a submission. From there, Gulak caught a charging Riddle with a boot to the face that stunned the babyface and left him at the mercy of his former partner for the majority of the match.
Gulak twisted and bent the joints of Riddle, looking to do significant damage and prevent any sort of comeback from the biggest BRO in NXT.
Riddle did mount a comeback, but Gulak delivered a dragonscrew leg whip. Riddle answered with a deadlift German suplex that Gulak again countered into an armbar.
Riddle ultimately fought his way out and applied the Bromission to force the tapout from Gulak.
Result
Riddle defeated Gulak
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was a hard-hitting, physically, grueling match that did more to showcase Riddle than either of his matches with Kassius Ohno did.
Despite his laid-back demeanor, Riddle proved he is a hell of an in-ring worker, with an arsenal of suplexes and strikes that will help him hang with any of the other NXT stars. Those unfamiliar with his work to this point now have a better appreciation for him and can accept him as more than "that bro."
Gulak is an outstanding professional wrestler and should have a much bigger role in WWE.
Six-Woman Tag Team Main Event
Kairi Sane, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair sought vengeance against NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir as they battled in a Six-Woman Tag Team main event, just two weeks removed from a TakeOver: Phoenix event in which Baszler became the first competitor to defeat Belair.
Sane started hot, taking the fight to the opposition until a well-timed distraction from Baszler led to the Pirate Princess getting slammed to the mat below.
The heels isolated Sane and beat her down, keeping her from making the tag at every turn.
Sane finally did make the tag to Shirai, who exploded into the match. At one point, Sane was back in and tried to tag the master of the moonsault, but Belair tagged herself in and tried to put Baszler away with her K.O.D.
With Duke and Shafir on the outside, Shirai tagged herself in, to the chagrin of Belair, and delivered a moonsault to score the pinfall victory over Baszler.
Result
Shirai, Sane and Belair defeated Baszler, Duke and Shafir
Grade
A
Analysis
Duke and Shafir are still green, but the potential is certainly there for them to become valuable assets to the NXT roster. With that said, this was all about Shirai and Belair.
Belair, frustrated over her loss at TakeOver, was so determined to get her win back over Baszler that it created dissension between her and her partners. Furthermore, the booking reminded fans that while she may be the de facto babyface against Baszler, Belair is still very much a selfish heel who cares only about herself.
Shirai scoring the win would seem to hint that she is next in line for a title match. How that affects her relationship with Belair, if there is one, will be interesting to track in the coming weeks.