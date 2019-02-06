Grading Every Deal at the 2019 NBA Trade Deadline

Grading Every Deal at the 2019 NBA Trade DeadlineFebruary 7, 2019
Trades. Trades, everywhere.
Even when the NBA's forecast calls for relative quiet leading into February's deadline, it never disappoints. Something always happen. Multiple somethings, both big and small, always happen.
This year is an exception—but only because the 11th hour is wilding out more than usual.
Rumors are flying, and completed deals have not been far behind. Tobias Harris, a fringe All-Star, has already changed teams, and a few more household names could soon follow suit. Salaries are being dumped. Slumping prospects are getting swapped.
It's happening. It's all happening. And we're grading the mayhem as it unfolds.
The Lakers Do Something Not Related to Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Reggie Bullock
Detroit Pistons Receive: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, 2021 second-round pick
Grades
Lakers: B+
If you buy into Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk as a cross between Bojan Bogdanovic and Kyle Korver, you're not going to like this trade. Otherwise, the Lakers done good.
Reggie Bullock moves the needle for an offense that ranks dead last in catch-and-shoot efficiency. Teams can never have too many marksmen around LeBron James, and Bullock, at 6'7", won't get poohed-poohed off the floor by bigger wings at the other end.
Extremists might have preferred the Lakers holster all their cards until the Anthony Davis saga reached resolution. That was never an option.
Patience was their great offseason con. LeBron's teams cannot defer at the trade deadline. The Lakers are too close to the Western Conference's playoff picture to prioritize the big picture alone.
Pistons: C
Yes, Mykhailiuk has shown some offensive pluck in his 420 minutes of court time. And sure, the pick comes in handy for a team that has traded away all of its second-rounders from 2020 through 2023. But this isn't a great look when the Pistons remain within striking distance of an Eastern Conference playoff spot.
Next year's luxury-tax implications no doubt influenced their decision. Trading Bullock now suggests they wouldn't be able to afford him later. The Pistons are smart to get something, anything, for him.
Still, the bar needs to be higher than "They could have lost him for nothing!" The Pistons spent themselves into this situation. We cannot applaud them for creating more room under the tax and basically guaranteeing they evade it next year when it cost one of their most serviceable rotation pieces—unless, that is, this marks the beginning of a full-scale teardown.
Philadelphia Forges a Big 4
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, 2020 first-round pick (lottery protection), 2021 first-round pick (unprotected from Miami, via Philadelphia), 2021 second-round pick (from Detroit, via Philadelphia), 2023 second-round pick (from Detroit, via Philadelphia)
Grades
Sixers: C+
Harris is a ridiculously good player—a fringe All-Star who's comfortable pulling up off the dribble but no stranger to leveraging his catch-and-shoot touch. He's banging in more than 40 percent of his spot-up threes this season.
But the Sixers are taking a huge risk. Harris is the second marquee player they've acquired on an expiring contract this season, and his fit, while still intriguing, is a bit more prickly with Jimmy Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons all in tow. Don't even get me started about what this means for Markelle Fultz.
Selling Harris on a predominantly accessory role won't be easy. It helps that the Sixers are willing to pay him. They plan to keep this Fab Four together beyond this season, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. That opens up a whole other world of concerns with Harris and Butler (player option) on track for max or near-max paydays.
Give both the full boat this summer, and the Sixers are looking at a $130 million-ish bill for their four-player nucleus once Simmons' next deal takes effect in 2020-21. That's a ton of coin for a quartet not assured of housing more than one top-10 player (Embiid).
Some have speculated Harris' arrival might portend Butler's departure. That's a doomsday scenario. Harris will have an easier time as the third scoring option, but the Sixers need to have more than him to show for burning through Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Landy Shamet, two first-round picks and three second-rounders in the same season.
This isn't a death knell. The Sixers are built for now. They might come out of the East. Elements of this trade will play out over the next few months. In the meantime, Philly is saddling itself with an uncomfortable amount of risk for a core that doesn't profile as the cleanest fit.
Clippers: A
Major props to the Clippers for prioritizing the big picture over a seventh- or eighth-place finish in the Western Conference. They're trying to build something more meaningful than a fringe playoff contender, and selling high on Harris jibes with that theme.
Not much changes about their salary-cap outlook. They will sleepwalk their way to more than $50 million in space if they waive Avery Bradley ($2 million guarantee for next season). That was true before. But they needed to let Harris walk for nothing. At least this way they're picking up a quality backcourt prospect and four picks—one of which, the 2021 Miami selection, is scorching-hot property.
Jettisoning Harris does bilk the Clippers of their offseason contingency. They no longer have a fringe star to pivot into if they don't land Kawhi Leonard and/or Kevin Durant over the summer. They'll be fine. They now have the draft equity to party crash the Anthony Davis sweepstakes if they leak into July and are capable of taking swings at whatever other stars might become available.
In the event the Clippers end up needing a second max-contract slot, they'll have to dump Danilo Gallinari. They can gauge his market now, but his back injury complicates matters. They're better off waiting for the summer when they'll know if they need that flexibility, and when there will be scores of jilted free-agency suitors searching for worthwhile alternatives.
As an added bonus, essentially removing themselves from the playoff running this year means the Clippers probably won't convey their lottery-protected pick to the Celtics. That protection carries over into next season but turns into a 2022 second-rounder if it doesn't get sent to Boston by 2020.
Detroit and Milwaukee Swap Projects
Detroit Pistons Receive: Thon Maker
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Stanley Johnson
Grades
Pistons: B
Detroit is smart to cut bait with Johnson. His defensive impact isn't worth the non-factor he's become at the offensive end, and the Pistons were never going to pay for his next deal. They're moving him for the same reason they shipped Reggie Bullock to the Lakers: Next year's luxury-tax concerns are real.
Maker also fills a distinct need. The Pistons have zero spacing at the 5. Zaza Pachulia is their most played backup big. Maker isn't a knockdown sniper; he's shooting 33.3 percent from deep this season and 33.2 percent for his career. But defenses have to respect his range, and he has one year left on his rookie-scale contract.
Don't use Maker's disappearance from Milwaukee's rotation to devalue him any further. The Bucks have Brook Lopez, Giannis Atntetokounmpo-at-center lineups and a whole lot of confidence in D.J. Willson. Detroit should commit itself to rolling out Maker-Blake Griffin combos and see where it leads.
Viewed in tandem with the Bullock trade, the Pistons have chiseled out minor breathing room should they wish to make a bigger transaction. They were within $500,000 of the luxury tax on Tuesday. Now, roughly one day out from the deadline, they're a little more than $2.5 million away from it.
Bucks: B-
Teams can never have too many long wing defenders, and the Bucks now employ a jillion. They can switch Johnson across positions 1 through 4, and unlike the Pistons, they don't need him at the offensive end.
If Johnson injects some playmaking into the second unit or finds his mid-range jumper or floater inside Milwaukee's spacey system, that's great. The Bucks can try subbing him in for Giannis Antetokounmpo, surround him with four shooters and hope he shines as a ball-handler. If he gives them nothing, then so be it.
Gaining control of Johnson's Bird rights ahead of restricted free agency is a semi-big deal. Eric Bledsoe, Malcolm Brogdon (restricted) and Khris Middleton (player option) are all hitting the open market. Johnson is lower-grade insurance should one or more of them get richer offers from outside suitors. By ditching Maker's cap hit for 2019-20, the Bucks also give themselves more room to re-sign all three without going into the luxury tax.
It still would've been nice for Milwaukee to get a second-rounder or someone with another cheap year left on his contract. Johnson has the strength to guard some bigger wings, but his under-developed offense will render him unplayable in certain postseason matchups.
Malachi Richardson to Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Malachi Richardson, 2022 second-round pick, draft rights to Emir Preldzic
Toronto Raptors Receive: Cash considerations
Grades
Sixers: A
Sam Hinkie would be so proud.
Indeed, the Sixers opened Wednesday flipping four picks to the Clippers for Tobias Harris. But acquiring another second-rounder amid all the noise is certainly a move he'd approve—especially under the circumstances.
The 2022 draft could be the first in which the NBA kiboshes the one-and-done rule. People tend to devalue second-rounders in general, but having an extra one for a class that might include college freshmen and high school seniors is a shrewd move.
Oh, the Sixers landed Malachi Richardson, too. He will likely end up being an afterthought. He might not even finish the season in Philly. The Sixers need wings, but Richardson has yet to overturn the ball-stopping reputation that followed him into the NBA. Don't expect him to be a factor unless Philly gets super desperate for length and athleticism on the defensive end.
Raptors: B-
Look, the Raptors have wings to spare. Dumping a player they weren't playing isn't a big deal. They shaved some money off their tax bill and created a roster spot in the process. Maybe that vacancy turns into an impact veteran on the buyout market.
Using future seconds to grease the wheels of tiny salary dumps never sits entirely right, though. The Raptors have no idea where they'll be in three years. With Kawhi Leonard's future unresolved, they don't even have a hold on where they'll be next season.
Surrendering an unprotected second-rounder in 2022 could be nothing. It could also be something.
Phoenix and Miami Break LaVar Ball's Heart
The Trade
Phoenix Suns Receive: Wayne Ellington, Tyler Johnson
Miami Heat Receive: Ryan Anderson
Grades
Suns: C+
The Suns are effectively exchanging bad money for bad money. Ryan Anderson is guaranteed $15.6 million of next year's $21.3 million salary. Tyler Johnson has a $19.3 million player option he's definitely going to exercise.
Paying either of them isn't ideal, but Johnson is younger (26) and fills a playmaking void in the backcourt. Though not a true point guard, he allows Devin Booker to spend more time off the ball. That's a win.
But the Suns are working with Wayne Ellington's agent to waive him, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski. That comes off like a gross misuse of a potential asset. Ellington cannot be dealt with another player but is able to be moved again. The Suns already punted on using Tyson Chandler and Austin Rivers as expiring filler. This feels like deja vu.
To be fair, it might not be so simple. That the Heat didn't outright dump Ellington into another team's trade exception suggests there wasn't a real market for him. But the Suns have the bandwidth under the tax and rebuilding timeline to take on bad salary. Chances are they could find a deal that nets them some form of pick or prospect compensation.
Again: This is an outsider-looking-in thing. The Suns have no interest in going the bad-money route, otherwise they wouldn't have so easily hit the peace-out buttons on Chandler and Rivers. This is more a reflection of their overarching tactics than the trade itself.
Heat: C+
Miami has positioned itself to duck the tax this season by getting off both Ellington and Johnson, as ESPN.com's Kevin Pelton wrote:
"While this deal doesn't quite get the Heat out of the tax, they're close. If Kelly Olynyk indeed misses out on a $1 million incentive bonus for playing 1,700 minutes, as noted by ESPN's Bobby Marks, dealing Rodney McGruder before the deadline would probably be enough to allow Miami to avoid the tax altogether.
"The Heat also reduce their 2019-20 payroll. Waiving Anderson would save Miami about $3.6 million in 2019-20 salary. Using the stretch provision on Anderson's contract would save an additional $10 million or so, likely enough to enable the Heat to get out of the tax even if Goran Dragic ($19.2 million) and Hassan Whiteside ($27.1 million) both pick up player options as expected. (A stretch would come at the cost of a $5 million cap hit on the books through 2021-22, by which point the Heat can be players in free agency again.)"
Teams cannot do victory laps for maybe, possibly, potentially rendering their nightmarishly overpaid roster less overpaid. But it has become clear in recent weeks that neither Ellington nor McGruder factored into their larger plans.
As far as the Heat's situation goes, escaping the tax without forking over a first-round pick would be worth a pat on the back. At the same time, they did ship out their starting 2-guard. So...*shrugs*.
Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com or Basketball Reference and accurate leading into games on Feb. 6. Salary and cap-hold information via Basketball Insiders and RealGM.
Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale) and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by SLC Dunk's Andrew Bailey.