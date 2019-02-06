EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Manchester City's Win vs. Everton

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester City stormed back to the top of the Premier League table after beating Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Aymeric Laporte's header on the stroke of half-time gave the visitors the lead, and Gabriel Jesus nodded the ball home late in stoppage time.

The victory draws the reigning champions level with Liverpool on 62 points, but City's superior goal difference sees them edge ahead.

Pep Guardiola's men struggled to penetrate the hosts back line in the second half, with the Toffees having plenty of possession, but City did enough to secure the points.

Premier League Table (Games, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City (26, 62, +48)

2. Liverpool (25, 62, +41)

3. Tottenham Hotspur (25, 57, +27)

4. Chelsea (25, 50, +22)

5. Manchester United (25, 48, +14)

6. Arsenal (25, 47, +15)

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers (25, 38, +1)

8. Watford (25, 34, -1)

9. Everton (26, 33, -2)

10. Bournemouth (25, 33, -7)

11. Leicester City (25, 32, -1)

12. West Ham United (25, 32, -7)

13. Brighton & Hove Albion(25, 27, -9)

14. Crystal Palace (25, 26, -7)

15. Newcastle United (25, 24, -12)

16. Southampton (25, 24, -15)

17. Burnley (25, 24, -20)

18. Cardiff City (25, 22, -24)

19. Fulham (25, 17, -30)

20. Huddersfield Town (25, 11, -33)

Wednesday's Recap

City were not at their clinical best on Merseyside, but Guardiola wrestled the points away as he races Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp to the Premier League finishing line.

Leroy Sane nearly gave the Sky Blues an early lead in the opening moments, but Everton's defence was in better form than it had displayed in recent contests.

David Silva was City's primary playmaker as they chased an advantage, and the Spaniard was involved as Ilkay Gundogan hit the crossbar midway through the first half.

The champions finally took the lead in injury time before the interval. Laporte made up for an earlier miss with a header from David Silva's free-kick.

Everton were still in the match after the break but Guardiola's team started to play on the counter, adding pace and guile to their performance.

Sergio Aguero nearly doubled the lead shortly before the hour mark. The Argentina star failed to hit the target when it appeared he would score.

Raheem Sterling entered from the substitute bench with 30 minutes remaining, and the England international provided a fresh threat as the game was stretched by both teams.

Richarlison also entered the field of play as a sub, with Everton doing their best to grab the equaliser as possession swung back and forth.

The visitors played within their capabilities as the clock ticked down to the final whistle. Everton's threat was constant, but the hosts lacked the firepower they desperately needed.

Jesus rubbed salt into the wound in the seventh minute of injury time, making it 2-0 to settle any remaining nerves.

Victory means City are back in control of their championship defence, and their goal-difference advantage could be vital when the final totals are calculated at the end of the title race.