Rockets Trade Rumors: Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss Discussed with Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets have reportedly discussed sending Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Rockets would send a first-round pick back to Memphis in exchange for taking Knight's contract. Knight is due $15.6 million in 2019-20.

The Rockets have been shopping the Knight-Chriss package since acquiring the duo from the Phoenix Suns, most notably in talks for Jimmy Butler. Houston has consistently failed to find a taker with Knight and Chriss being more salary-fillers than actual rotation pieces.

The depth-starved Rockets would find a role for Green and Temple in their rotation. Green seems like a natural fit for Mike D'Antoni as an active big who can stretch the floor, and Temple is a solid three-and-D piece Houston's lacked since allowing Trevor Ariza to walk over the summer.

It'll nevertheless be a disappointing haul for general manager Daryl Morey, who saw the Knight-Chriss-draft picks as an avenue to get a real difference-maker. Knight's contract has been a burden in any trades, as his salary alone for next season is enough to cost a first-round pick.

Some teams with difference-makers are also hesitant to take up salary cap room for next season, which is why the Rockets likely couldn't get in on the Tobias Harris bidding.

The Grizzlies are focusing their efforts on trade negotiations for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, so if this gets done, it'll be close to the deadline hour.