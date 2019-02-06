Bob Stoops Reportedly to Be Named GM, Head Coach of XFL's Dallas Franchise

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 6, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Bob Stoops of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on against the Auburn Tigers during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The XFL will likely name Bob Stoops as the head coach and general manager of its Dallas franchise, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio

Stoops resigned from his post with the Oklahoma Sooners in June 2017. He spent 18 years in Norman, finishing with a 190-48 overall record. Under his watch, the Sooners were national champions in 2000 and won 10 Big 12 titles.

The XFL is set to launch in 2020 and announced the locations of its first eight teams in December: Arlington, Texas; Houston; Carson, California; East Rutherford, New Jersey; St. Louis; Seattle; Tampa, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

Stoops would be the first coach officially hired by the league.

According to Florio, the XFL will make the announcement Thursday, the timing of which was carefully planned.

The brand-new Alliance of American Football will get play started Saturday. By not only naming a new head coach but also one with Stoops' resume, the XFL can take some of the spotlight away from the AAF this week.

The fact the XFL would target Stoops, who said in October 2017 he didn't plan on returning to coaching, is a sign of the league's big ambitions. 

Related

    Should Lawrence Go Pro...Now?

    XFL

    Should Lawrence Go Pro...Now?

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    XFL Wants to Be Viewed as a Separate Product

    XFL

    XFL Wants to Be Viewed as a Separate Product

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: XFL Discussing TV Contracts with FOX, ESPN

    XFL

    Report: XFL Discussing TV Contracts with FOX, ESPN

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    XFL Reiterates That It’s Not Restricted by Other League’s Rules

    XFL

    XFL Reiterates That It’s Not Restricted by Other League’s Rules

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk