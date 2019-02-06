NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Seeking Multiple 1st-Round Picks for Mike Conley

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking for more than one first-rounder in any trades for star point guard Mike Conley, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Alongside the suitors Stein mentioned, the Toronto Raptors were also rumored to be in talks with Memphis, per Jake Fischer of SI.com:

That deal feels less realistic, however, with Memphis likely seeking to tank this season in an effort to keep their first-round pick, build around Jaren Jackson Jr. and acquire multiple picks. The Grizzlies' pick will go to the Boston Celtics if it isn't in the top eight of the draft, and bringing back Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas may not be quite the tanking move Memphis wants.

There's little question that Conley would be an upgrade for teams like the Utah Jazz or Detroit Pistons. The 31-year-old is averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three.

He's a solid defender, can play off the ball since he's a good shooter and will bring postseason leadership and experience to any potential suitor.

He would be a perfect fit alongside second-year sensation Donovan Mitchell, taking some of the shot-creation load off Mitchell while also providing a spot-up option when Mitchell operates in isolation. The Jazz would be a much better offensive team with Conley.

In Detroit, meanwhile, he would take a ton of offensive pressure off Blake Griffin, who has essentially been a point forward for the team from the 4 this season. Conley and Griffin pick-and-rolls would be nice, with Conley a marked improvement over the team's guard play to this point.

Conley won't come cheap, however, from both an asset and contract standpoint. He's owed $30.5 million this season, $32.5 million next season and has a player option for the 2020-21 campaign ($34.5 million). If the Grizzlies don't want to take on Andre Drummond's big contract, a starting point between the teams could be Reggie Jackson, Jon Leuer and Detroit's 2019 and 2021 first-rounders, though Memphis would almost assuredly seek more assets since Jackson and Leuer aren't on expiring deals.

Utah, meanwhile, could offer the same picks alongside Ricky Rubio and Derrick Favors. That's a stronger overall offer, especially since Rubio and Favors are on expiring deals (Favors has a non-guaranteed deal for next season but can be waived before July 5, per Spotrac.com).

Regardless, Memphis clearly wants to be handsomely compensated in any deal.