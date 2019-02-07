NBA Trade Deadline 2019: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There has been a ton of movement around the NBA as Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline rapidly approaches, with many marquee players being dealt while others are still being discussed.

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis continues to be the player most anticipated to be moved, while other key men such as Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Kyle Lowry also continue to be discussed in trade rumors.

Hottest Rumors and Predictions

Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers at Impasse over Anthony Davis

Davis has been most strongly linked to the Lakers since he requested a trade at the end of January, but a deal between the two teams has yet to have been reached.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday night that Pelicans GM Dell Demps has had no communication with Lakers president Magic Johnson about Los Angeles' most recent trade offer and that hope is diminishing for L.A.

The New York Knicks were also linked to Davis, although talk quietened following the Kristaps Porzingis trade. Yet Marc Stein of The New York Times reiterated on Wednesday that Davis views the Knicks on "equal footing" with the Lakers in terms of signing with a team long term.

Stein added that the Knicks could still pursue a trade for Davis before or after the deadline, but regardless of what happens Thursday, Davis intends to play out the duration of his 2020 contract and enter free agency.

According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Pelicans have reached out to the Boston Celtics to discuss the framework of a possible deal this summer to ensure they have a fallback option if they choose to pass on trading Davis at the deadline.

The Celtics cannot trade for Davis until July 1 because of a rule that does not allow teams to acquire multiple players on designated rookie extensions—the other being Kyrie Irving.

Stein, however, reported that Davis "remains adamant" about not signing with the Celtics long term.

Another team that may enter the picture is the Los Angeles Clippers. After sending Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers and receiving two future first-round picks and two second-rounders as part of the deal, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times speculated that the other Los Angeles team may have the assets to land Davis.

Prediction: Davis stays in New Orleans and is traded in the summer.

Grizzlies Closer to Trading Gasol Than Conley

The Memphis Grizzlies are shopping both Gasol and Conley, but according to Wojnarowski, they are "more likely" to trade the center than the guard.

The Grizzlies have been involved in talks with the Charlotte Hornets regarding Gasol, and the 7-footer did not travel with the team for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Per Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated, the Grizzlies and Hornets were at the finish line for a deal on Tuesday night, but some believe Memphis forfeited leverage by sitting Gasol. Despite all this, Fischer reported the two sides remain optimistic about reaching a deal.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors also offered a package for both Gasol and Conley that centered around Kyle Lowry, according to Fischer, but reporters in Toronto said that Memphis initiated the talks.

According to Stein, the Raptors were not pursuing Conley as of Wednesday night and pessimism is growing from interested teams, such as the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers, that the asking price for Conley is too high.

The Grizzlies rejected an offer from the Utah Jazz that would have garnered a return of a first-round pick, second-round pick and expiring contracts, but it fell through when Memphis asked for Dante Exum, according to John Martin of The Athletic.

Per Peter Edmiston of The Athletic, the Grizzlies do not appear to be pushing too heavily on Conley, likening their strategy to selling a house in an inflated market.

The Washington Wizards have also inquired about Gasol and Conley, per Candace Bucker of the Washington Post, but she added Charlotte remains at the forefront for Gasol.

Prediction: Gasol is traded to Hornets, but the Grizzlies are unable to find taker for Conley.

Lowry on Way Out in Toronto?

The Raptors are actively shopping Lowry and included him in a package offered to the Grizzlies for Conley.

The guard did not request a trade and voiced that he wants to remain in Toronto following Tuesday's game, but there is growing speculation he will be traded by Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that there is a strong possibility Lowry could be dealt to Utah (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints), but Jazz beat reporter for The Athletic Tony Jones tweeted there is no traction on a potential Lowry trade and that Utah's focus remains on Conley.

Prediction: Lowry is traded to Jazz after Utah is unable to reach deal for Conley.