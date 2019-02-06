The Undertaker Removes WWE from Twitter Bio Amid WrestleMania Rumors

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker and WWE could be on the verge of a split.

Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the Deadman recently removed all mention of WWE from his social media profiles. Undertaker is expected to be absent from WrestleMania for the first time in 19 years.

Perhaps the greatest WrestleMania performer in history, Undertaker boasts a 23-2 record at the event and won his first 21 matches until Brock Lesnar defeated him at WrestleMania 29.

It's unclear why Undertaker would remove WWE from his social media, barring some sort of contractual issue. He most recently wrestled alongside Kane against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in November.

The match drew mostly negative reviews and was hindered by Triple H suffering a torn pectoral muscle early in the bout.

Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania 34, defeating John Cena in less than three minutes. Cena spent most of the WrestleMania cycle calling out Undertaker to no avail, until he interrupted a Cena promo and defeated him in a squash.

His appearance was a bit of a surprise given Undertaker appeared to retire a year earlier at WrestleMania 33. Taker took in a huge ovation from the crowd and put his hat in the center of the ring after losing to Roman Reigns, with most expecting that to be the last time he'd set foot in a WWE ring.

Instead, it's looking like Taker's last match was that clash of legends in Saudi Arabia.