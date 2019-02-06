Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Alec Burks Interests Thunder Ahead of 2019 Deadline

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder are reportedly interested in acquiring Cleveland Cavaliers wing Alec Burks before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Per O'Connor, "The Thunder are said to have interest in Burks as they scope out the market for a backup wing, according to league sources. Oklahoma City has a $10.9 million traded-player exception to use to absorb a salary."

O'Connor also mentioned the Thunder have discussed a deal for Taurean Prince of the Atlanta Hawks, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers also interested.

