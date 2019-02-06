Ray Allen, Quavo, Dr. Oz Headline 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Rosters

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Ray Allen is returning to the NBA...as a participant in the All-Star Celebrity Game.

Allen was among the players named to the star-studded roster for the 2019 game in Charlotte. The Hall of Famer will team with rapper Quavo, comedian Amanda Seales, singer Bad Bunny and other notables on the away team.

The home team will be led by Dr. Oz, actor JB Smoove and former Duke great Jay Williams.

Before anyone goes chuckling it up about Dr. Oz's hooping skills, apparently the man can ball. The famed physician showed TODAY his prized basement in his home that features a basketball court in 2017. Based on the clips from the show, Dr. Oz knows his way around a good set shot and form layup.

Quavo is the game's reigning MVP and will look to join Kevin Hart and Terrell Owens as the only players to repeat. Hart famously won the award four times before "retiring."

The Migos rapper will have major competition on his own team. Allen's shooting stroke is ageless, and he's in good enough shape that people are still asking him about a potential comeback. The only thing we ask here is that he please—please—put Shuttlesworth on the back of his jersey instead of Allen. Do it for the children who don't know the brilliance of He Got Game, Ray.

A'ja Wilson and Stefanie Dolson are another pair of potential MVPs considering they, you know, actually currently play professional basketball.

Either way, we're all here for the ridiculous clips, eye-popping airballs and complete lack of off-hand dribbling that's sure to come.

Celebrity Rosters

Home

Mike Colter (Luke Cage actor)

Chris Daughtry (recording artist)

Terrence J (on-air host, actor)

Famous Los (comedian, social-media influencer)

Dr. Oz (television personality)

Rapsody (rapper, recording artist)

Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician)

JB Smoove (actor, comedian)

Steve Smith (NFL great)

A'ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year)

Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst)

Jason Weinmann (hometown hero)

Away

Ronnie 2K (Director of influencer marketing, 2K Sports)

Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer)

A.J. Buckley (SEAL Team actor)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast)

Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist)

James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero)

Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast)