Predicting If Kenny Omega Will Join AEW at Ticket Release and Latest NewsFebruary 7, 2019
Predicting If Kenny Omega Will Join AEW at Ticket Release and Latest News
The announcement of the formation of All Elite Wrestling shook the pro wrestling industry to its core, creating genuine competition for WWE and a place stars from around the industry can look for work beyond the bright lights and big stages that McMahonland has to offer and Thursday, it will look to make headlines again as it holds a ticket on-sale party for its Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas.
Per a press release for the event, "Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Brandi Rhodes will reveal spectacular new signings, exciting new partnerships, ticket on-sale information and a surprise special guest."
The promise of spectacular new signings and a special guest has fans speculating as to who may show up and announce their signing with the company.
Might it be Kenny Omega, whose future remains undeclared after his contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling ran on on January 31?
What other signings have the company made and might there be an even bigger fish than The Best Bout Machine interested in joining the promotion?
Will Kenny Omega Join All Elite Wrestling Thursday?
Former IWGP heavyweight champion Kenny Omega's contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling ran out January 31, officially making him the most coveted free agent in sports entertainment. It has been expected from the moment The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan announced the formation of All Elite Wrestling that The Best Bout Machine would join his Being The Elite castmates in the upstart promotion.
What better way to make a splash in Las Vegas, home of the upcoming Double or Nothing event, than to officially announce the Omega signing?
The promotion made a huge splash with the signing of Chris Jericho at its first public rally in Jacksonville in January and it is expected that AEW will look to do the same at its ticket on-sale event Thursday.
There is no bigger splash to be made at this moment in time than by officially announcing the signing of a performer rival WWE was openly trying to lure to its grand stage. The Omega signing, though not officially official until announced by the company or the man himself, would be a huge blow in what is quickly becoming a war for talent.
With the signings of many young stars, such as Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Penelope Ford and "Bad Boy" Joey Janela, the company has acquired talent for the future. Omega would be a face of the company for the now, something it will need as it looks to create the first wrestling war since 2001.
Prediction: Kenny Omega officially joins AEW Thursday
Randy Orton Talks to AEW Officials?
WrestleVotes reported this week that a "source says AEW has made an “outstanding” offer to a current, big time WWE superstar. An offer that is almost too good to turn down. Things are really about to get interesting."
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (h/t Cageside Seats for the transcription) downplayed the idea that there was an official offer made but did report the Superstar in question was Randy Orton.
"What I was told this afternoon, was that Randy Orton has been openly discussing his willingness to speak with All Elite Wrestling... now I‘m not saying that he’s gotten an offer, I’m not saying that he’s talked to them. I’m saying that people backstage have said, and I heard it from a source - the same source that has given me so much good news of late, and then it was subsequently confirmed with like two or three other people that he’s just been like, ‘Yeah, I talked to ‘em. Why not?’"
The likelihood that Orton is using AEW as a bargaining chip against WWE in the negotiation for a new contract is high but the idea that he would even be openly admitting to talking to them is huge.
For the first time since the demise of WCW and ECW in 2001, WWE Superstars have the opportunity to survey the landscape of the industry before blindly devoting more years of their lives to Vince McMahon's company. They can listen to offers, make decisions based on what's best for them and maybe even get a few extra dollars out of McMahonland as a result.
It is a smart business move and one that Orton should definitely explore.
The Viper has accomplished everything there is to in WWE and while the likelihood that he ever leaves the guaranteed money and mega-stardom of the company to essentially start over in a new company, working against highly regarded indie stars whose styles do not necessarily mesh with his, watching a locker room leader like himself do so will only encourage others who may not be quite as content as the third-generation star.
AEW Signs Jimmy Havoc
One of the great things AEW has been able to do is amass a roster of young, established indie stars to serve as the foundation of its promotion. Tuesday, it announced via Twitter the signing of Jimmy Havoc.
Dave Meltzer followed that up by revealing the deal Havoc signed is non-exclusive, giving him the freedom to work other promotions, much in the same way that MJF will be going forward.
Havoc has made a name for himself in promotions across the globe, such as Defiant Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling and even had a brief stopover in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. His signing with AEW gives the company another one of those internationally recognized independent stars it can kind of hang its hat on and attract the die-hard fan base with.
Havoc has worked with Being the Elite's Marty Scurll, Ring of Honor's Mark Haskins and current WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne, demonstrating an ability to work different styles and even venture into the world of hardcore when necessary.
A veteran worker who can deliver against any wrestler, of any background or specialty, Havoc is invaluable to a company that will need cornerstones as it finds its identity early in its infancy.
And AEW, with what is sure to enjoy considerable exposure, is the perfect showcase for the journeyman competitor.