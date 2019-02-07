Predicting If Kenny Omega Will Join AEW at Ticket Release and Latest News

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleVotes reported this week that a "source says AEW has made an “outstanding” offer to a current, big time WWE superstar. An offer that is almost too good to turn down. Things are really about to get interesting."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (h/t Cageside Seats for the transcription) downplayed the idea that there was an official offer made but did report the Superstar in question was Randy Orton.

"What I was told this afternoon, was that Randy Orton has been openly discussing his willingness to speak with All Elite Wrestling... now I‘m not saying that he’s gotten an offer, I’m not saying that he’s talked to them. I’m saying that people backstage have said, and I heard it from a source - the same source that has given me so much good news of late, and then it was subsequently confirmed with like two or three other people that he’s just been like, ‘Yeah, I talked to ‘em. Why not?’"

The likelihood that Orton is using AEW as a bargaining chip against WWE in the negotiation for a new contract is high but the idea that he would even be openly admitting to talking to them is huge.

For the first time since the demise of WCW and ECW in 2001, WWE Superstars have the opportunity to survey the landscape of the industry before blindly devoting more years of their lives to Vince McMahon's company. They can listen to offers, make decisions based on what's best for them and maybe even get a few extra dollars out of McMahonland as a result.

The Viper has accomplished everything there is to in WWE and while the likelihood that he ever leaves the guaranteed money and mega-stardom of the company to essentially start over in a new company, working against highly regarded indie stars whose styles do not necessarily mesh with his, watching a locker room leader like himself do so will only encourage others who may not be quite as content as the third-generation star.