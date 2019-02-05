Raiders Reportedly Won't Play in Giants' Oracle Park After SF Mayor's Comments

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Raiders are still homeless.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers are not planning to waive their territorial rights for the 2019 season so the Raiders can play at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.

The Raiders were closing in on a deal to play at the baseball stadium but have run into interference, most notably from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Oakland Raiders should play in Oakland," Breed told KTVU (h/t Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports. "In San Francisco, we have a number of challenges that we need to address with the Warriors coming to the new Chase Arena, the housing—1,400 units—that's going to break ground in that area, our transportation system, our ferry landing.

"We have a number of things for years that we've been working to prepare for, and we don't need another layer to add to what we already have in terms of an area that's really congested, filled with construction, and will host a number of concerts and games for both basketball and baseball over the coming months."

The Raiders are now expected to play either in Oakland or at the 49ers' Levi Stadium in 2019 before moving to Las Vegas permanently in 2020.

The city of Oakland sued the Raiders and the NFL in December, claiming the team's move to Vegas is "illegal."

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," City Attorney Barbara Parker said in a statement. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

The Raiders had been planning to play the 2019 season in Oakland, but the lawsuit put that into question. Owner Mark Davis said "all options are open" for the franchise last month. Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters last week that Davis hopes to keep the team in the Bay Area for next season.

"[The Raiders] have been having a variety of discussions with officials looking at their options, making sure that they evaluate that," Goodell said. "It's unfortunate that litigation was filed prior to their final season in Oakland, but that's the reality. That was filed by the city [of Oakland].

"I'm hopeful that they'll get a resolution soon. As far as timing, we need to make a schedule for the 2019 season, and the sooner the better for us in that regard."