NBA Rumors: Pre-2019 Deadline Trade Buzz on Anthony Davis and More

Associated Press

The very public trade discussions between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans concerning the services of superstar big man Anthony Davis have taken another turn.

The Lakers have made two offers to the Pelicans for Davis, and after getting a counteroffer from New Orleans after their first offer, Los Angeles is still waiting to hear from New Orleans on the second.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 points per game.

That offer includes forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, guard Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks. Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka are also willing to absorb the $12.7 million remaining on Solomon Hill's contract for the 2019-20 season.

However, they have not heard anything from the Pelicans, and they want to hear back from them rather than simply sweeten the offer. They see that practice as bidding against themselves, according to ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers have not lost any interest in the deal, but they want New Orleans general manager Dell Demps to become more involved in the process.

Presumably, if the Pelicans respond to the second offer, the Lakers will have more to say, but they are not planning to offer more until they here something substantial from Demps.

While the Lakers are pushing for the deal, the Boston Celtics don't want the Pelicans to rush into any fast deal. per Wojnarowski.

They want to wait until the offseason to make a deal for Davis. The Celtics have been playing solid basketball and are starting to look like the team many thought they would be in the Eastern Conference at the start of the season after an inconsistent first half of the year.



General manager Danny Ainge doesn't necessarily want to make any major changes to his roster now, and to acquire Davis it would mean giving up key players and draft choices. It's likely Jayson Tatum and/or Jaylen Brown, as well as multiple draft picks, would be involved.

Ainge would love to have the combination of Kyrie Irving and Davis as teammates, but with Irving scheduled to enter free agency July 1, there are no guarantees.

Although the big prize for the Lakers is Davis, they are also interested in Trevor Ariza of the Washington Wizards, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

The small forward is averaging 15.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting just 39.0 percent from the floor.

Still, he is a productive player who could be quite useful for the Lakers.