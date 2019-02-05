WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5

1 of 6

Charlotte Flair kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown Live and wasted little time bringing up Becky Lynch's suspension from Monday. This brought out Lynch, who entered from the stands and was immediately greeted by security and producer Adam Pierce.

Triple H appeared and cut a promo on Lynch in which he accused her of being afraid of Ronda Rousey.

This came moments after Lynch asked, "how's Steph," referencing the beating she gave The Billion Dollar Princess on Raw.

He called her self-destructive and questioned whether her knee is even injured. He suggested the injury is a way out of an embarrassment at the hands of Rousey.

Lynch responded with a slap to the face of her boss, who engaged her in an intense face-to-face. Satisfied, Lynch walked out of the arena, leaving The King of Kings fuming.

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was awesome.

Triple H and Charlotte Flair tried trolling Lynch, pushing her buttons and questioning her courage. She responded with a slap to the face of one of wrestling's most powerful men and a "screw you" smirk.

Her facial expressions as Triple H threw each insult, each mockery her way were outstanding and really put over the attitudinal persona.

Kudos to Flair for being a great antagonist, then tucking tail and walking out when instructed to do so by her NXT daddy.

A great segment that will only continue to add to Lynch's popularity heading to WrestleMania.