WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5February 6, 2019
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 5
While the Raw brand has focused most of its energy on setting up WrestleMania programs, SmackDown Live has taken to hyping the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, a trend that continued Tuesday night on the USA Network.
A show headlined by Jeff Hardy squaring off with WWE champion Daniel Bryan in a non-title match, it highlighted the competitors that will compete in the titular match on February 17.
Find out who emerged victoriously from matches like Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton and The Good Brothers vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura with this recap of Tuesday's show.
Charlotte Flair Kicks Off SmackDown Live
Charlotte Flair kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown Live and wasted little time bringing up Becky Lynch's suspension from Monday. This brought out Lynch, who entered from the stands and was immediately greeted by security and producer Adam Pierce.
Triple H appeared and cut a promo on Lynch in which he accused her of being afraid of Ronda Rousey.
This came moments after Lynch asked, "how's Steph," referencing the beating she gave The Billion Dollar Princess on Raw.
He called her self-destructive and questioned whether her knee is even injured. He suggested the injury is a way out of an embarrassment at the hands of Rousey.
Lynch responded with a slap to the face of her boss, who engaged her in an intense face-to-face. Satisfied, Lynch walked out of the arena, leaving The King of Kings fuming.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was awesome.
Triple H and Charlotte Flair tried trolling Lynch, pushing her buttons and questioning her courage. She responded with a slap to the face of one of wrestling's most powerful men and a "screw you" smirk.
Her facial expressions as Triple H threw each insult, each mockery her way were outstanding and really put over the attitudinal persona.
Kudos to Flair for being a great antagonist, then tucking tail and walking out when instructed to do so by her NXT daddy.
A great segment that will only continue to add to Lynch's popularity heading to WrestleMania.
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson took exception to Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura's attack on new United States champion R-Truth a week ago and as a result, The Good Brothers battled the makeshift team of rivals Tuesday night.
Gallows and Anderson wiped the opposition out at ringside, the latter delivering a senton ahead of the commercial break.
The heels took control of the bout during the break but a hot tag from Anderson to Gallows sparked a babyface comeback. The Good Brothers rolled all the way to what was to be a Magic Killer.
Instead, Nakamura broke up the finisher and blasted Gallows with Kinshasa. Anderson blasted The Artist with a running knee but it was Rusev's Machka Kick that earned the heels the victory.
After the match, Rusev rose his partner's hand in victory, essentially confirming a new team had been formed.
Result
Rusev and Nakamura defeated Anderson and Gallows
Grade
C+
Analysis
The continued use of Anderson and Gallows as doormats in the tag team division boggles the mind. Two immensely talented workers who moved over from New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2016, they have been mishandled and underutilized since day one.
Now, they are used to put over a tag team consisting of two guys who hated each other a week ago. It is shameful and disappointing writing from a writing team that has done more right than wrong recently.
Rusev and Nakamura have potential as a team but their individual charisma is wasted in this role when either could easily jump to Raw and be a headliner given the lack of depth over there.
Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton
A week after Randy Orton and Mustafa Ali were announced for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 17, The Viper and his underdog opponent battled in singles competition.
Orton overwhelmed Ali, sending him over the announce table and delivering a big superplex. The early punishment only kept Ali down for a count of two, though. The Viper flashed a look of disbelief heading into the break.
Ali fought back, catching Orton with a series of kicks that staggered the third-generation star. He followed up by faking his veteran opponent out on an RKO attempt and delivered a tornado DDT for two. Scaling the ropes, he tried for the 054 but Orton pulled him off the top rope and into an RKO for the win.
After the match, Samoa Joe hit the ring and choked Orton out with a Coquina Clutch and tossed Ali to the floor before standing tall to close the segment.
Result
Orton defeated Ali
Grade
B+
Analysis
This told an age-old story of the overconfident veteran taking his opponent for granted and nearly losing in a major upset. Orton's facial expressions and body language sold it perfectly, as did his post-match acknowledgement of Ali as a legit contender.
Joe attacking kept him fresh in the minds of fans and allowed him to build a little heat for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Daniel Bryan Promo; Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles React
WWE champion Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan were out next to cut a reactionary promo to last week's announcement that the former will defend his title inside Elimination Chamber.
Bryan played to the Washingtonians, his home state people, saying it was an pleasure to get to talk to the people who really understand what he is trying to do as The Planet's Champion.
Rowan recited some Galileo, Bryan recalled previous Elimination Chamber matches he was in and talked trash on Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy. To him they represent men trying to put his title back on leather and he will have none of it.
Backstage, Hardy and Styles exchanged some digs to set up tension between them.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun little promo from Bryan, who loved every second of performing in front of his home state crowd.
The rest did nothing to advance his or any other stories involved in the upcoming pay-per-view match so on that front, it was really just a time-filler.
Naomi and Carmella vs. The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
At Elimination Chamber, the first WWE women's tag team champions will be crowned inside the titular match. Tuesday, SmackDown's contributions to that match met in a Triple Threat match as Naomi and Carmella battled The IIconics' Billie Kay and Peyton Royce and the team of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
The heels controlled the early portion of the match and through the commercial break, isolating Carmella from her partner. A superkick to Royce allowed her to create separation but Rose cut off a tag attempt and dragged The Princess of Staten Island back across the ring.
Naomi exploded into the ring, took the fight to anyone that crossed her path, but ultimately fell to Rose's double underhook facebuster to keep that rivalry alive.
Result
Rose and Deville defeated The IIconics and Naomi and Carmella
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match itself was nothing special, most of it taking place during a terribly timed commercial, but it accomplished what it set out to in that it kept the Naomi-Rose feud hot.
None of the three teams really got to shine but Deville did some great work in selling Naomi's kicks, staggering around the ring in what appeared to be a page right out of Randy Orton's book from earlier in the night.
Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan
The main event of Tuesday's show brought together two of the company's greats as WWE champion Daniel Bryan battled Jeff Hardy in a preview of the February 17 Elimination Chamber headliner.
The match was very back-and-forth early, neither man able to grab a sustained control, despite Bryan trapping The Charismatic Enigma in an Indian Deathlock.
A well-timed bit of interference from Erick Rowan allowed Bryan to send Hardy into the steps heading into the final break of the night.
All of the action was for naught, though, as Samoa Joe hit the ring and trapped Bryan in the Coquina Clutch, apparently not finished sending a message to his Elimination Chamber opponents.
At ringside, Rowan neutralized Mustafa Ali, chokeslamming him onto the announce table. AJ Styles joined the fray and stood tall. Backstage, Bryan vowed no man would beat him for the title because he would be champion forever.
Result
No contest
Grade
B
Analysis
This was developing into a really solid match before the interference, which was necessary to create the sense of chaos the company was going for.
With the talent involved, the Elimination Chamber match should be damn fine. Hopefully, the hype is not relegated to a couple of big brawls like this so as not to burn fans out before the competitors actually battle in the high-profile main event.