WWE Rumors: 1st 2019 Trip to Saudi Arabia Scheduled for May 3rd

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

WWE reportedly will hold a third major event in Saudi Arabia on May 3, according to Fightful's Jeremy Lambert.

The show will be a part of the company's 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority. The Greatest Royal Rumble last April was the first pay-per-view, and WWE returned in November for Crown Jewel.

Relying on WWE's second-quarter report from 2018, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Austin Kellerman estimated the Greatest Royal Rumble netted $40 million or more. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (h/t WhatCulture) reported the company will receive $450 million over the life of its agreement with Saudi Arabia.

WWE received widespread criticism for following through with the Crown Jewel PPV after Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi died at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the Saudi government. Saudi Attorney General Shaikh Suood bin Abdullah Al Mo'jab released a statement saying Khashoggi's murder had been premeditated.

The CIA held its own investigation and determined "Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered the killing of [Khashoggi]," per CNN's Elise Labott, Veronica Stracqualursi and Jeremy Herb.

WWE's third foray into Saudi Arabia will fall a little less than a month after WrestleMania 35 on April 7.