Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch, Live Stream Info, Odds, Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund will play each other Wednesday Feb. 13 in the first leg of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Tottenham finished second in Group B while Borussia Dortmund won Group A.

Their knockout-round matchup will be two legs, with Tottenham hosting the first leg in London, and Borussia hosting the second leg in Dortmund. The winner on aggregate score will advance to the Champions League quarter finals. The tiebreaker is away goals scored.

Below you can find information on Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund dates and kickoff times, how to watch and live stream the matches in the United States, odds and betting information, and a preview for their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup.

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: Schedule, dates, kickoff times

First leg: Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund - From Wembley Stadium in London - Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. ET

Second leg: Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham - From Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund - Tuesday, March 5 at 3 p.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, stream live in the United States, TV channel, how to watch in UK

The first leg of Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund can be watched live on TNT as well as streamed live on B/R Live. TNT coverage for the first leg will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the B/R Football Matchday show and conclude with a half-hour post-match show.

The Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream on B/R Live will include post-match press conferences from the coaches of each team. Watch the first leg on B/R Live here.

The second leg of Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund will also stream live on B/R Live. TV channel information for that match is still to be determined. Watch the second leg on B/R Live here.

Pricing for UEFA Champions League coverage on B/R Live is as follows:

$2.99 per match

$9.99 monthly subscription - watch every Round of 16 first-leg match for one price and also get access to weekly highlight shows and magazine shows

$79.99 annual soccer pass - access to all soccer matches, broadcasts, and shows on B/R Live for a year

For more information on the B/R Live soccer pass subscriptions and how to get them, go here. To watch every UEFA Champions League match on B/R Live, go here.

In the UK, watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League on BT Sport. For more information on how to subscribe to BT Sport, go here. With a BT Sport subscription, you get access to watch every Champions League match.

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: Odds and betting information

Right after the Round of 16 draw, the the Action Network gave Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund the same odds (-110) of advancing to the Champions League quarterfinals. But even with Harry Kane’s mid-January ankle injury, Spurs do not appear to have slipped into the underdog role.

FiveThirtyEight projects Tottenham to have a 57% chance to advance to the next round. Both teams are slim favorites to win the whole competition, however, with FiveThirtyEight giving Spurs a 5% chance and Dortmund a 3% chance.

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: Match Preview

Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are no strangers to meeting in European competition, and they’ve had some excellent battles. Spurs won both matches between the sides in last season’s Champions League group stage. In 2016, Dortmund defeated Tottenham over two legs in the Europa League Round of 16. They’ve split their last four head-to-head matches, with Dortmund holding a slim 7-6 total goal advantage across those meetings.

Kane’s original prognosis of being sidelined until early March with ligament damage in his ankle certainly puts him out of Leg 1 and leaves only the smallest of windows for a return in Leg 2. Spurs’ result in the first match will likely influence just how much Kane and the team push to have him back in time for the return leg. If he can return, Kane will be especially valuable against the German side, as he has scored 3 goals in his last 3 games against Dortmund.

For the Germans, they’ll look to continue the strong form at both ends of the pitch they showed in the group stage. Dortmund featured a balanced attack that scored 10 total goals while only conceding 2, with many players getting onto the scoresheet. United States Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic and Spanish striker Paco Alcacer will push Dortmund’s attack with pace and attempt to create lanes and openings in the Tottenham back line and finish in the final third.





