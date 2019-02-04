Tottenham's Harry Kane Gives Positive Injury Update: 'The Ankle Feels Great'

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Harry Kane has said that his recovery from his ankle injury is "going well," but he did not provide any specifics about when he might be back in action.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has been sidelined since picking up the injury in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on January 13.

The initial confirmation from Spurs indicated Kane would not return to training until March:

The England international has not altered that timeline, but he did give a positive update about the injury while in the United States for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, per Sky Sports News:

"It's going well. I went away for some warm weather training and we're stepping it up, [we will] see next week how we go, start to get the balls out and just see how the ankle reacts. It's going well so far but we have just got to take our time with it and make sure we get it right.

"I never put a time on any of my injuries. It is just about how it feels. The ankle feels great at the moment, so as long as the swelling stays away and we can keep progressing that would be great."

Kane has missed five Tottenham matches due to his latest injury.

Spurs have lost two those, going out in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup to Chelsea and Crystal Palace, respectively.

However, they have won three from three in the Premier League in Kane's absence.

Late winners against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle United have seen Mauricio Pochettino's side get themselves back in the title race:

They are now just two points behind second-placed Manchester City and four back from leaders Liverpool, who play West Ham United on Monday.

Kane admitted it has been "nerve-wracking" having to watch his side snatch victories, but they have done remarkably well without their No. 1 striker.

Before picking up his injury, the 25-year-old had netted 14 league goals in 22 appearances.

When he returns, Kane will be looking to add to that tally as he bids to breach the 20-goal mark for the fifth season running.

Despite the fact they have carried on winning without him, Spurs will be desperate to see the forward return to action as soon as possible.

And Pochettino will surely be delighted with Kane's latest positive update on his progress.