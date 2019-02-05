Wayne Rooney Says He Could 'Still Play in the Premier League'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney has said he could "still play in the Premier League" and has had his say on who will be the next permanent Manchester United manager.

The former United and Everton forward moved to Major League Soccer side DC United in June last year.

He netted 12 goals and provided six assists in 21 MLS appearances in his debut season in the United States and helped DC United reach the play-offs.

Rooney, 33, is confident he still has what it takes to play in the English top flight, per Glen Levy and James Masters of CNN Sport:

"If I'm being honest, I know quality wise, I can still play in the Premier League. I know that. I've always been a confident person, and so I have high expectations of myself. And yeah, I've come here expecting to do well. And I think there was a surprise from people who have their opinions, which is fair enough, but I never doubted myself at all."

Rooney's two former Premier League clubs are experiencing disparate fortunes of late.

Everton, the club where the former England captain first broke onto the scene, have won just three of their last 12 games in the Premier League and sit ninth.

United, meanwhile, have nine wins and a draw from their last 10 games.

The Red Devils' remarkable recent run has come under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took charge of the club after Jose Mourinho was sacked in December.

Rooney played with the Norwegian at Old Trafford between 2004 and 2007, when Solskjaer was forced to retire due to injury.

His return to United as manager has proved hugely popular given his status as a club legend having scored a last-gasp winner in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

However, Solskjaer is still only in charge on a caretaker basis. It is still expected that he will return to Molde at the end of the season and a new permanent manager will be appointed at Old Trafford.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been widely touted as United's No. 1 choice to fill the role long term.

Per Levy and Masters, Rooney believes the Argentinian would be a good appointment, but he said Solskjaer has put himself in a good position to continue into next term:

"Ole Gunnar's a fantastic person. I think the club will have a decision to make at the end of the season, and it'd be nice to see if Ole's going to continue with this form, and get a shot at the job on a permanent basis. But if not, if the club go to choose from somewhere else, then I think in my opinion Pochettino would be the right guy."