Lynx's Maya Moore Reveals She Won't Play in 2019 WNBA Season in Players' Tribune

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

Maya Moore is stepping away from professional basketball.

The Minnesota Lynx guard announced she would be sitting out the 2019 WNBA season and not playing overseas in an article for the Players' Tribune:

"My focus in 2019 will not be on professional basketball, but will instead be on the people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years.

"I will certainly miss the day-to-day relationships with my teammates and basketball family this season, but my no for the 2019 pro season allows me to say yes to my family and faith family like I never have before.

"I'm sure this year will be hard in ways that I don't even know yet, but it will also be rewarding in ways I've yet to see, too."

Moore, 29, has spent her entire WNBA career with the Lynx. She's led the team to four championships while being named to five All-Star teams and seven All-WNBA teams. In addition to her WNBA career, Moore has had a successful career overseas, winning two Euroleague titles and three Chinese league championships.

Moore most recently played for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia.

The 6-foot guard also won gold medals in 2012 and 2016 with Team USA and earned MVP honors as part of the winning squad at the 2014 FIBA World Championship. She was named one of the 20 greatest players in WNBA history in 2016. Moore also claimed a pair of NCAA titles at UConn.