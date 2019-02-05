Knicks Rumors: Donovan Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox Targeted by NY in Porzingis Trade

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Even though Kristaps Porzingis is saying all the right things now, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly weren't high on his list of preferred destinations.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Porzingis and his agent/brother, Janis Porzingis, gave the New York Knicks a small list of teams he wanted to play for prior to being traded Thursday:

"A person with knowledge of the meeting, however, said it was requested by the Porzingis brothers — after they had canceled a similar meeting earlier in January — and that it lasted less than five minutes. Later in the day, according to the person, Janis Porzingis provided the Knicks with a list of four teams he and Kristaps had deemed acceptable trade destinations.

"The Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers were among those teams, but Dallas was not on the list. The Knicks, meanwhile, were told Porzingis was prepared to leave the team and continue his knee rehabilitation in Spain if he was not moved by this week's league trade deadline."

Stein also noted the Knicks tried to trade Porzingis to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell and to the Sacramento Kings for De'Aaron Fox, but they were turned down.

