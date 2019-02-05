Danilo: Pep Guardiola's Experience Will Help Manchester City During Title Chase

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's title-winning experience and pedigree can help Manchester City in their bid to overhaul Liverpool in this season's Premier League title race, according to Danilo.

The Spanish manager won three La Liga titles in four seasons while in charge of Barcelona, and three Bundesliga titles in as many campaigns at Bayern Munich.

He then followed up a disappointing third-place Premier League finish in 2016-17—his first season at City—with a record-breaking title win last term.

Unlike in 2017-18, City are currently playing catch-up in the title race:

But they can edge ahead of leaders Liverpool on goal difference with a victory at Everton on Wednesday.

Full-back Danilo, who has won league titles with Porto, Real Madrid and City, believes Guardiola's experience could prove invaluable in what looks set to be a very tight title race in the English top flight, per Sky Sports:

"Pep for example is a winner. He won a lot of titles with his previous teams so that helps us every day, every game. Every situation is completely different even for him but his experience can help us.

"You have to play your game and play for another result. Sometimes you play before or after [your title opponents] and you have to try and put in the same performance every game. If you stay calm and keep focused then you can win the title.

"It is much better to be on the top [instead of second]. In this time we are second and every game we are trying to get Liverpool, but if we have the opportunity to be on top it would be much better for us."

Guardiola, 48, said ahead of the Everton match that he believes not only Liverpool and third-placed Tottenham Hotspur are in the title race, but so are Chelsea and Manchester United:

Of the managers of the top-five clubs, Guardiola does have the most experience of title races.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won two Bundesliga titles when he was in charge at Borussia Dortmund, but neither Mauricio Pochettino nor Maurizio Sarri have managed a league-winning side.

Interim United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won two Norwegian championships as Molde boss, but the Premier League is on a different level and the Red Devils are surely too far back to be a contender despite their recent fine form.

Guardiola certainly has the experience of winning a Premier League title, as do most of his players. But being defending champions has often seemed a hindrance in recent years.

No side has successfully defended the English title since Sir Alex Ferguson's United won three in a row between 2007 and 2009.

That should give Liverpool confidence they can finally break their 29-year duck in 2018-19.