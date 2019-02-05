LeBron James to Return for Lakers vs. Pacers After Resting Against Warriors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) smiles during a break in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James will be ready to go when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. 

Per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, James announced he will be in the lineup after he sat out Saturday's 115-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there with the guys tonight," he said. 

After missing 17 games with a groin injury, James returned Jan. 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers. The four-time NBA MVP scored 24 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out nine assists in 40 minutes. 

James sat out Saturday's game because of what the Lakers called "load management."

The Lakers have gone 6-12 in 18 contests without him this season. They enter Tuesday's game with a 27-26 record, 1.5 games behind the Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. 

James leads the team with 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. 

