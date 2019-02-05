NBA Rumors: Hottest Gossip Ahead of 2019 Trade Deadline

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It's not accurate to describe the lead into Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline as a "will they or won't they?" watch of the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis.

But it is pretty close to that.

Davis is 25 years old and already as dominant as they come. If he changes locales between now and Thursday, the entire basketball landscape could change, too.

Let's break down the latest on Davis, then see what else is happening around the hoops world.

Lakers Pushing for Davis, Celtics Pleading for Patience

Part of what makes the Davis sweepstakes so fascinating—beyond his incredible skill level—are the two most prominent teams involved.

It's the Los Angeles Lakers against the Boston Celtics, just like it's been for most of the Association's history. It's also two teams operating on different transaction timelines. The Lakers, led by 34-year-old LeBron James, are eager to get something done as soon as possible. The Celtics, on the other hand, can't make a move for Davis before this summer, unless they trade away Kyrie Irving.

Because there are (or will be) multiple bidders involved, the Pelicans appear in no rush to get something done. As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, New Orleans is asking for the world (maybe the galaxy) from L.A. to even consider acting now:

Boston, meanwhile, is hoping repeated requests for patience—bolstered by a potential blockbuster return—will be granted, as Chris Mannix explained for SI.com:

"As the Pelicans field offers for Anthony Davis, Boston's message to New Orleans has been direct: Wait. Wait, and we will come to you with an offer that will make it worth it. Wait, and you can raid our stash of draft picks. The Celtics have refused to directly dangle Jayson Tatum, two sources familiar with the situation told SI.com, but the Pelicans have been left with the impression that if Davis remains on the roster past Thursday, nothing is off the table."

Boston's willingness to include Tatum could have a huge say in how this plays out. One of the chief items on New Orleans' wish list is "a young player returning to them who has the potential to become an All-NBA performer," Wojnarowski reported. Tatum has shown the closest thing to that level of upside of anyone connected to the trade talks.

L.A.'s most recent offer included Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, two first-round picks and cap relief, per Wojnarowski. It seems New Orleans is comfortable making another leverage play to either squeeze some extra out of the Lakers—or motivate the Celtics to make everyone available this summer.

Blazers Aren't Done

While the Portland Trail Blazers hope they've found a difference-maker in recently acquired wing Rodney Hood, they're not done shopping yet.

"Even with Hood in the fold, they've continued to attempt to find ways to bring in another difference-maker to bolster their playoff prospects," league sources told Sporting News' Sean Deveney.

Portland has the fourth-best record in the West (32-20) and the NBA's fourth-highest net rating in 2019 (plus-8.8). It also has the knowledge Damian Lillard (28 years old) and CJ McCollum (27) aren't getting any younger, which might make this the perfect time to buy.

The Blazers are expected to make Maurice Harkless and their first-round pick available, Deveney reports, but might need to sacrifice promising sophomore Zach Collins if they want to make a splash. Sources told Deveney the Blazers have shown interest in Nikola Mirotic, Evan Fournier, Jeremy Lin and JaMychal Green.

Dario Saric Available

The Minnesota Timberwolves valued Dario Saric enough for him to help anchor their return in the Jimmy Butler trade. But Saric has struggled finding a rhythm in the Gopher State, and his leash has shortened under interim coach Ryan Saunders.

This could make Saric a surprising addition to this week's trade pool, although he won't be cheap.

"He could be had for a decent offer, a first-rounder and a player," a league executive told Deveney.

Saric, the 12th overall pick in 2014, possesses a glue-guy set of skills and career averages of 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Tack on the fact his rookie contract runs through next season, and it would be curious for the 'Wolves to move him for anything less than an impact return.

Statistics used courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference.