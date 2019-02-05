Report: Kyrie Irving Frustrated by Rumors Durant, Anthony Davis Could Sway Him

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly unhappy with the perception that his free-agency decision will be influenced by those of Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

According to SI.com's Chris Mannix, Irving said his decision is firmly in his hands:

"Irving hates the narrative that other players [Kevin Durant in New York; Davis in Boston] can influence his decision, the ex-teammate said. He gets frustrated when he feels people are trying to manipulate him. In his mind, it doesn't matter if it's Davis or [LeBron] James—he's going to do whatever he wants to do, and to assume otherwise is disrespectful."

Irving can become a free agent during the offseason, as can Durant. Meanwhile, Davis has one year remaining on his deal before he is eligible to hit free agency.

Before the start of the 2018-19 regular season, Irving said at a Celtics season-ticket holders event that he planned to re-sign with the franchise: "I've shared it with some of my teammates as well as the organization as well as everyone else in Boston. If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year."

Irving's conviction has waned recently, however. When asked about his plans last week, he responded, "Ask me July 1."

Both Irving and Durant have been linked to the New York Knicks at various times over the past year, and that will likely continue. After trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, the Knicks have enough cap space to sign two superstars, and a pairing of Irving and KD would be ideal for the struggling franchise.

As for Davis, his days in New Orleans are numbered after he requested a trade and informed the organization he doesn't plan to re-sign.

If Davis isn't traded before Thursday's deadline, he will likely get dealt during the offseason.

Trading for Davis would seemingly entice Irving to stay in Boston, but Mannix's report suggests he wants to control his destiny. Irving has shown before that he isn't afraid to force his way out of a favorable situation, as he was granted a trade request from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Celtics to get out of LeBron's shadow.

The move has yielded mixed results, as Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season but has somewhat underperformed this season, as it is in a three-way tie for third in the conference.

Regardless of where Durant and Davis go, the 26-year-old Irving will be a hot commodity if he hits the open market.

Kyrie is already a six-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion, and he is widely regarded as one of the NBA's top guards.

The jury is still out on whether he can be the No. 1 guy on a title-winning team, but if he does open himself up to being paired with someone like Durant or Davis, that team will be viewed as an instant title threat.