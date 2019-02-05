Sergio Ramos Talks Coaching Ambitions, Real Madrid Penalty Responsibilities

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 5, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 3: Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 3, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed he would like to move into coaching when he retires. 

In an interview with El Hormiguero 3.0 (h/t Marca's Conor Clancy), the 32-year-old was asked if management was in his future plans.

"It's something I would like," he said. "It feels good when I talk to my team-mates. I advise people, I'm a leader and captain. It's something similar to what coaches do."

Ramos was given the armband at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015, following Iker Casillas' move to Porto, and he became Spain's captain that same year.

Since then, he has helped Los Blancos win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles as well as La Liga.

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos holds the trophy from the balcony of the headquarters of the regional government of Madrid at the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid on May 27, 2018 as players celebrate their third Champions League title in a row
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

The defender is a player who often leads by example, and he has scored in two of the four Champions League finals he's played in.

Being a good player and leader on the pitch does not necessarily translate to being a good coach, though, so he'll still have plenty to prove if he makes the transition into management despite his storied career.

Ramos also discussed becoming Madrid's first-choice penalty-taker, following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus last summer.

The Spaniard often takes Panenka-style penalties, but he says he has no intention of disrespecting his opponents by doing so: "After the departure of Cristiano, I had to assume the responsibility. I'm happy to take them, and I never think about offending someone. If someone has ever felt offended, then I apologise."

Ramos has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, seven of which have been from the spot.

His exploits have seen him reach a remarkable career milestone for a defender:

Ramos' ability to chip in with goals has been as important as ever this season, with Real having done little to replace Ronaldo in the transfer market.

Los Blancos have struggled without the Portugal international and sit eight points back on Barcelona in La Liga. They'll face the Blaugrana in the Copa del Rey semi-final, and they also remain in the hunt for a fourth Champions League title in a row.

If Real are to win either competition this season, they'll need Ramos' leadership and perhaps a crucial goal or two.

Related

    Man City Already Favourites to Beat Liverpool to Prem Title

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City Already Favourites to Beat Liverpool to Prem Title

    via men

    Pep: Four Days Ago People Said We Were Finished

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep: Four Days Ago People Said We Were Finished

    via Mail Online

    Who Should Start the Clasico Alongside Benzema?

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Who Should Start the Clasico Alongside Benzema?

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid

    Real Madrid Have Full Squad Ahead of Barcelona Trip

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Have Full Squad Ahead of Barcelona Trip

    Miguel Ángel Lara
    via MARCA in English