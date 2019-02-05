Sergio Ramos Talks Coaching Ambitions, Real Madrid Penalty Responsibilities

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed he would like to move into coaching when he retires.

In an interview with El Hormiguero 3.0 (h/t Marca's Conor Clancy), the 32-year-old was asked if management was in his future plans.

"It's something I would like," he said. "It feels good when I talk to my team-mates. I advise people, I'm a leader and captain. It's something similar to what coaches do."

Ramos was given the armband at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015, following Iker Casillas' move to Porto, and he became Spain's captain that same year.

Since then, he has helped Los Blancos win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles as well as La Liga.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

The defender is a player who often leads by example, and he has scored in two of the four Champions League finals he's played in.

Being a good player and leader on the pitch does not necessarily translate to being a good coach, though, so he'll still have plenty to prove if he makes the transition into management despite his storied career.

Ramos also discussed becoming Madrid's first-choice penalty-taker, following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus last summer.

The Spaniard often takes Panenka-style penalties, but he says he has no intention of disrespecting his opponents by doing so: "After the departure of Cristiano, I had to assume the responsibility. I'm happy to take them, and I never think about offending someone. If someone has ever felt offended, then I apologise."

Ramos has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, seven of which have been from the spot.

His exploits have seen him reach a remarkable career milestone for a defender:

Ramos' ability to chip in with goals has been as important as ever this season, with Real having done little to replace Ronaldo in the transfer market.

Los Blancos have struggled without the Portugal international and sit eight points back on Barcelona in La Liga. They'll face the Blaugrana in the Copa del Rey semi-final, and they also remain in the hunt for a fourth Champions League title in a row.

If Real are to win either competition this season, they'll need Ramos' leadership and perhaps a crucial goal or two.