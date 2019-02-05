Santiago Solari Talks Lionel Messi, Real Madrid Schedule Ahead of Copa Clasico

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has said he has no strong opinion on whether he wants to come up against Barcelona's Lionel Messi on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana star was injured in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Valencia, prompting fears he may miss the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Los Blancos at the Camp Nou.

When asked if he wants Messi to be involved, the Madrid boss said he wants to see his team tested against the best players and the involvement of the Barcelona star will not change the way they build up for the game, per Miguel Angel Lara of Marca.

"Would I prefer Messi to play? In football, it is good for the best players to play every game and won't impact our preparations," said the Madrid boss.

As relayed by The Spanish Football Podcast, the Spanish press appears to be undecided on whether or not the Blaugrana star will be ready for the game:

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois offered a reminder that the last time these two teams played, when Real Madrid were beaten 5-1, Messi wasn't involved in the contest:

The match is the start of a busy spell of the season for Real Madrid, as the trip to Catalonia triggers a spell of three games in six days. On Saturday they face city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano before travelling to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

Solari hinted he was unhappy at how the fixture list has panned out for him and his players. "It [the fixture calendar] is curious, but we don't make it and we have to go out and play to our best," he said," he said. "I hope that it isn't deliberate."

While they trail Barcelona by eight points in the La Liga table, Madrid will have hopes of going far in both cup competitions this season.

If they can get through the semi-final against Barcelona, they will face Real Betis in the Copa del Rey final. In addition, over the last five years, Los Blancos have reserved their best form for the UEFA Champions League, with four wins in the competition in that time period, including the last three in a row.

Madrid come into this game having enjoyed an upturn in form too, winning their last five games in a row. Karim Benzema has found a tremendous goalscoring groove:

Messi has been in spectacular form as of late, providing both a goalscoring incision and creative edge for Barcelona. He's also got a tremendous record in matches against the capital club, scoring 26 times in Clasico clashes.

Solari will be confident his team can get something from this encounter, as Barcelona have looked vulnerable in recent weeks, drawing to Valencia and losing in the Copa to both Levante and Sevilla. While the Blaugrana battered Madrid without Messi last time, Los Blancos are in much better shape going into this game.